Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: art the clown, damien leone, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 Has An New, Official Poster As Art's Return Is Close

A brand new, menacing poster for Terrifier 3 has been released. The third film in the franchise is in theaters on October 11th.

Article Summary Terrifier 3 releases in theaters on October 11th with a new, menacing poster featuring Art the Clown.

Directed by Damien Leone, the film stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, and Chris Jericho.

The movie is set on Christmas Eve, bringing a unique holiday twist to the horror franchise.

Leone teases more details about the film’s runtime and the inspiration behind setting it during Christmas.

Terrifier 3 is on the way this Halloween season, but it is the Christmas spirit it hopes will bring you to the theater. Starring David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliott Fullam, Daniel Roebuck, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, and Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho and Jason Patric, the film is once again directed by Damien Leone. A new poster for the film is out, and Art The Clown looks as menacing as ever. Hopefully, as Leone teased recently, the run time will be revealed soon. You can see the new poster below, as revealed by our friends at Bloody Disgusting.

Terrifier 3 Official Synopsis

In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting's Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions. Phil Falcone Produces, with Lisa Falcone acting as Executive Producer. Co-producers include Michael Leavy, Jason Leavy, George Steuber, and Steve Della Salla. Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, and Erick Opeka, Executive Produce for Cineverse. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor also Executive Produce.

Leone explains why he decided to set this one at Christmas: "You can put this character anywhere, in any setting, at any time, and he would work. He's just so ridiculous in any situation. If I put Art the Clown in the Santa suit, now that makes Art fresh again." It sounds like he had a vision in his head of Art in a Santa suit and went from there. Man, do I hate that this is a Christmas film that is releasing in October? It just feels wrong. That being said, I also have no doubt this will be a huge event when it releases in October. Never in my wildest thoughts did I think this would become a powerhouse horror franchise, but here we are.

Terrifier 3 opens in theaters on October 11th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!