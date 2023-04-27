CinemaCon 2023: Early TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Footage Stuns CinemaCon attendees got to see some more footage from TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, and it looks like they might have nailed this one.

We knew that TMNT: Mutant Mayhem was going to have a presence at CinemaCon quite literally the moment that you walked into Caesar's Palace. This movie is still a little ways away, but Paramount is banking quite a bit on it doing well. The first teaser looked like it had a decent reception, but the footage that was screened for the crowd at CinemaCon and hearing Seth Rogan talk about the production is convincing that this could be really good. Rogan explained that they would be leaning into the "teenaged" part of the characters, and that meant not only hiring teenagers to voice the turtles but also having them record as a group. We know that group recordings for voice acting can change the dynamic, and Paramount wanted to take advantage of that.

In the last couple of years, studios have had a come to Jesus moment about animation and have realized that they really can't phone it in anymore. If you want to be anything more than a passing fancy in the eyes of children, you have to step it up, and it's clear the team behind TMNT: Mutant Mayhem stepped it up. This movie looks absolutely beautiful above all else, and that is so nice to see. The moments between the brothers also feel like genuine moments between brothers that are teenagers.

After that footage, we got some more animation announcements, including a new Transformers animated movie, a new Spongebob movie, Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to the big screen, and the new trailer for the next Paw Patrol movie. However, it was four turtles that really left an impression on the CinemaCon crowd.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem: Summary, Release Date

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. It will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.