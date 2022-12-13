Avatar: The Way of Water Producer Explains the Sequel's Hiatus

We're less than a week away from the theatrical release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water. After a massive delay between films, the blockbuster sequel is already creating elaborate buzz from critics. While there were always hopes to get the movie released sooner, obvious delays have come into play which caused some necessary changes — but there are also a few all-important reasons that the film required a pause, according to one of the Avatar sequel's producers.

How so exactly? During a recent interview between Screen Rant and major blockbuster producer Jon Landau, the Avatar producer was asked about the intermission and took the time to explain, "People say, 'What took so long?' The first thing that took time was writing four scripts. We couldn't just write one and go, 'Okay, we're satisfied.' We had to write all four. Why was that important? Several reasons. One, we wanted our actors to know where their characters go because the decisions they make early on are going to impact later decisions."

The "Logistical" Reasoning Behind an Avatar 2 Delay

Landau then elaborates on the significance of additional narrative-driven details by telling the publication, "Then there were logistical reasons why in our story. Let's just talk about the kids. We know the kids grow up in real life. Well, if movies two and three they're basically the same age, we had to shoot that all at the same time, so it was very important for us to define those scripts at a level that Jim would be happy to direct them."

The upcoming sequel stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, Jack Champion, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: The Way of Water is getting its big-scale theatrical release starting on December 16, 2022. Will you be watching?