Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Coming In Fall 2025, Announced At CinemaCon

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 is a go. The horror sequel will come out from Universal and Blumhouse in Fall of 2025, revealed at CinemaCon.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 is a go. The film was just officially announced at CinemaCon during the big Universal presentation. It will aim to release in the fall of 2025. Nothing else is known, like if the first film's director Emma Tammi will be back, or if star Josh Hutcherson will be back either, as it is still in early development with Blumhouse. But, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, as an announcement curiously didn't come soon after the success of the first film last fall. It grossed $291 million worldwide.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Can't Come Soon Enough For Fans

"The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson; Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio; Holly & Ivy, Unstable), and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant, Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail; You, Mack & Rita), Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare."

Tammi had this to say previously about sequel plans: "I feel like that could also be a nice thing for the fan base to mull over. I'd love to not shut down anyone's theories. We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up."

Stay tuned for more on Five Nights At Freddy's 2, and everything else coming out of CinemaCOn all week long at BC.

