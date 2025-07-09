Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: hot wheels, jon m chu, Warner Bros

Hot Wheels Will Be Directed By Jon M. Chu For Warner Bros & Mattel

Mattel Studios and Warner Bros have hired Wicked director Jon M. Chu to direct their big-budget Hot Wheels live-action film.

Hot Wheels is set to come to the big screen in a live-action film directed by Jon M. Chu (Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians). Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier will write the script for what is being described as a "high-octane action film". Chu had this to say about the momentous announcement: "Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed – it's about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play. Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I'm excited to partner with Mattel Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Bad Robot to create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels' legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new."

Hot Wheels Film, But What Is The Story?

Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Studios and Chief Content Officer, said: "Jon's ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life. His films are visual spectacles—true eye candy—but what sets them apart is how he weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames. Paired with Juel and Tony's compelling storytelling, this team is uniquely positioned to capture the heart, adrenaline, and spirit of Hot Wheels, a leading brand in car culture."

So, there is no doubt about the popularity and cultural significance that these cars hold, but what could the story possibly be behind this? What I would like to see, if I were writing it, wouldn't be a "high-octane action film", but the complete opposite. I would make a movie about toy hunting and the people who collect the brand, and it would be a 90's 90s-style comedy. I collect many lines of toys, but we all know someone serious about this brand. They are on a whole other level. That is the world I would want explored. Also, look at this list of what Mattel Studios has in development: American Girl, Barney, Bob the Builder, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Monster High, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View-Master, Whac-A-Mole, and Wishbone. Welcome to IP hell, y'all.

