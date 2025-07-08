Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: F1, jurassic world rebirth, Weekend Box Office

Jurassic World Rebirth Rules The Holiday Weekend Box Office

Jurassic World Rebirth ruled the worldwide box office this holiday weekend, as anticipated by pretty much everyone.

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth dominates July 4th weekend box office with a $147.3M five-day opening worldwide.

Rebirth achieves the second-best franchise opening, impressively without any IMAX screens in play.

F1: The Movie secures second place and surpasses $100M domestically, making Apple history.

Superman poised to rival Jurassic World Rebirth as the next major July blockbuster release.

Jurassic World Rebirth roared the loudest this past holiday weekend, opening to a five-day total of $147.3 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $318 million, the second-best start for the franchise, behind only 2015's Jurassic World. Even more impressive is that it did it with zero IMAX screens. Yes, it did gangbusters with Dolby and other PLF screens, but IMAX is such a huge driver of business these days on opening weekends that it's doing so well without those specific screens' help, which is pretty incredible. The runway is not as long for this not to have a significant drop next week, but it should be able to leg out and be one of, if not the top-grossing films of the summer with this start.

Jurassic World & F1: The Movie Kick Off July In Style

F1: The Movie dropped a bit more than many thought after its stellar opening last weekend, but over the holiday weekend, it still took in enough to send it over the $100 million mark domestically. Worldwide, it's $293 million, making it the highest-grossing Apple Original film at the box office all time. Third place went to How to Train Your Dragon, which has now surpassed the $200 million mark domestically. Fourth and fifth place went to Elio and 28 Years Later.

The July 4 holiday weekend box office top five:

Jurassic World Rebirth- $91.5 million F1: The Movie- $26 million How To Train Your Dragon- $11 million Elio- $5.7 million 28 Years Later- $4.6 million

This week, our second big July release hits theaters, and it is arguably the biggest one of the summer. Superman kicks off a new era of DC Comics storytelling onscreen, and to say that this one is highly anticipated is an understatement. James Gunn and company have been out in full force for months, pounding the pavement, and the advertising could not be more in your face. Superman films have not always been the highest openers at the box office, even when launching a universe. Superman Returns scored an opening of $52 million in 2006, while Man of Steel scored $116 million in 2013. For this one, it beats both of those, and we get an opening of $131 million. Will that include all of the Amazon screenings happening on Tuesday? That's a good question, but I do think the hype is here that it could go even higher. Jurassic World Rebirth will surely drop to second place.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!