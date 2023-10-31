Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, Emma Tammi, five nights at freddy's

Five Nights At Freddy's Sequel Plans Teased By Director

There are already some dangling plots from the Five NIghts At Freddy's film that director Emma Tammi can use for the inevitable sequel.

Article Summary 'Five Nights At Freddy's' was a huge hit at the theaters following its release.

The film's director, Emma Tammi, hints at possible sequel in a chat with 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Some unresolved plot threads from the first film could potentially be explored in a sequel.

The movie is currently playing in theaters and is also available for streaming on Peacock.

Five Nights At Freddy's took over theaters this past weekend and was a smashing success. The fandom showed up in droves and, for the most part, seemed pretty happy about what they saw. It took the team over at Blumhouse a long time to get the film off the ground, with it first being announced in 2015. Getting it right for fans went their way, as the lore can be a bit much to dig into, with even fans not quite being sure what the full story is. That made director Emma Tammi's job that much harder, but as a kick-off for what is sure to now be a franchise, it works. There are plot threads hanging, though, and in a new chat with THR, she teased where they can go now that the introduction is out of the way.

Expect A Five Nights At Freddy's Sequel Announcement Anytime

As far as those loose plot threads (and spoilers for those who have not seen the film yet), some questions have been left open to interpretation that it seems like the team would tackle in a sequel. Like, did Aunt Mike and Abby's aunt die? Was Garrett, Mike's brother who was kidnapped, not end up in a suit? If he didn't, what DID happen to him? Did Steve really recognize Mike's last name, and is that the only reason he hired him? Her answer to all of the Five Nights At Freddy's mysteries:

"I feel like that could also be a nice thing for the fan base to mull over. I'd love to not shut down anyone's theories. We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up."

So, fans can keep speculating for now, but it seems like the roadmap for future films is already there.

Five Nights At Freddy's is now playing in theaters and is also streaming on Peacock.

