CinemaCon: Join Our Liveblog of the Paramount Pictures Presentation

CinemaCon is the convention for theater owners and the last time they had an event was in March of 2019. The tone of that convention was very "we don't need to worry about VOD, streaming isn't a problem, it'll be fine," as we went into the release of Avengers: Endgame being one of the biggest movies of all time. This time, it's going to be a very different sounding convention as theaters have been forced to deal with streaming, PVOD, and everything else with the pandemic. We'll have to see how this one turns out. Today is the last day, and that means two more studios have panels that need to be covered. Paramount Pictures is first out of the gate, at a much more reasonable 10:00 AM but running two hours and fifteen minutes.

Now, that length should be eyebrow-raising because it is such a random amount of time. In fact, it seems like a particular amount of time, all things considered. Another thing that makes this panel time very interesting is the list of movies that Paramount has on the slate between now and April or even June of 2022. For the rest of this year, Paramount has exactly two films releasing for the rest of 2020. The first one is Jackass Forever next month and Top Gun: Maverick. Followed by the only two 2021 releases, Paramount doesn't have a massive slate announced yet for 2022. They have Scream in January, two animated movies coming out in February, Luck which looks like it could be an AppleTV release, and Rumble, an animated movie being made with the WWE. In March, there is another Paranormal Activity is reportedly going to AppleTV as well, then in April Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City of D. The big releases for Paramount don't come out until May and June, Mission: Impossible and Transformers respectively, but there is little incentive for studios to talk much about 2022 beyond the early spring because CinemaCon 2022 is scheduled for March.

What does all of this mean? I'm not saying they are absolutely screening a movie or which one of the two 2021 releases would play more to a crowd like this. I'm not saying one of those two releases is currently listed at an hour and fifty minutes. I'm not saying that one of those movies is starring talent that is very much for the big screen experience. I'm just saying, if my liveblog gets cut short, I wouldn't be super surprised.