CinemaCon: The Big Screen is Back & Sony Presentation Liveblog

CinemaCon is the convention for theater owners and the last time they had an event was in March of 2019. The tone of that convention was very "we don't need to worry about VOD, streaming isn't a problem, it'll be fine," as we went into the release of Avengers: Endgame being one of the biggest movies of all time. This time, it's going to be a very different sounding convention as theaters have been forced to deal with streaming, PVOD, and everything else with the pandemic. We'll have to see how this one turns out. We got the chance to walk around the convention yesterday afternoon and got pictures of the new and old posters standees for the upcoming releases. Today, CinemaCon kicks off with a Sony Pictures presentation. It's also the "Big Screen is Back" where they are going to talk about the

CinemaCon is really going to push the theatrical experience which Sony has been very loyal to. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is the first major release that Sony has really pushed into streaming due to the pandemic. They delayed things and took a step back unlike other studios like Disney or Warner Bros. Yesterday, there was also a possible leak to the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that they might show tonight. We also might see new footage Uncharted, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. We're also going to likely see a lot of movies for the 2022 line including the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Morbius and probably a bunch of others that we don't even know about. We're going to be liveblogging the entire presentation below with more detailed coverage coming later tonight. Reminder: the liveblog below should refresh but just in case, an occasional page refresh never hurts: