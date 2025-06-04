Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Tickets On Sale, TV Spot, Posters

Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps officially went on sale today. We also got an extra-long TV spot and seven new posters.

Article Summary Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps are now on sale, signaling the countdown to release.

Marvel unveiled an extra-long TV spot, offering new footage without major spoilers about Galactus.

Seven vibrant new posters debuted, building anticipation for the film’s big-screen launch.

The box office fate of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is pivotal for Marvel after a tough year.

Everyone, please give Marvel a round of applause because we are one week closer to the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and they haven't dropped a bunch of new footage with Galactus. It probably isn't going to stay that way by the time July gets here, but for now, if you want to stay pretty spoiler-free, then you're in luck. We got a new poster yesterday, and tickets officially went on sale today, which means some new footage in the form of an extra-long TV spot and seven new posters from the usual suspects. This is Marvel's last attempt to have a commercially and critically successful film this year. Captain America: Brave New World failed both critically and commercially, and while Thunderbolts* got raving reviews across the board, the box office numbers weren't quite there for how big these budgets are. There is a lot riding on The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it'll be really interesting to see if it can rise to the occasion.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!