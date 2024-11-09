Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Cineverse, Silent Night Deadly Night

Silent Night, Deadly Night Getting Remade By Terrifier Team

Cineverse and the group behind Terrifier will next remake holiday slasher Silent Night, Deadly Night. It will hit theaters holiday 2025.

Article Summary Terrifier team set to remake Silent Night, Deadly Night for holiday 2025 release.

Original producers and Terrifier creators join forces for the remake.

Mike P. Nelson of Wrong Turn fame tapped as director and writer.

Expect more graphic horror in this new take on the cult classic.

Silent Night, Deadly Night is one of those horror franchises that many probably do not realize has six entries and only knows of the first two. The original 1984 is an infamous classic, as back then it was picketed upon its opening in theaters with calls for it to be banned. The second one gave us one of the most iconic lines in a horror film. Everything after is entirely forgettable. Now, the team behind Terrifier hopes they can pick up the axe and make you remember. Cineverse has acquired the rights to make a new film in the franchise, which will be written and directed by Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn). Scott J. Schneid and Dennis Whitehead, producers of the original, will produce this one as well, along with Jamie R. Thompson. Brad Miska and Brandon Hill are executive producing alongside Erick Opeka and Yolanda Macias. Deadline had the news of the remake coming.

Silent Night, Deadly Night Will Be More Violent For Sure

In Silent Night, Deadly Night, a young man named Billy Chapman suffers from post-traumatic stress over witnessing his parents' murder on Christmas Eve by a man disguised as Santa Claus and his subsequent upbringing in an abusive Catholic orphanage. In adulthood, the Christmas holiday leads him into a psychological breakdown, and he emerges as a serial killer donning a Santa suit. TriStar was the original studio that released the 1984 film, which also has a big anniversary Blu-ray coming out this year.

One thing is guaranteed: Cineverse has tapped into a certain segment of horror fans with the Terrifier series, and I can guarantee that they will take this remake in that direction. They aim to release this in theaters in time for the holidays in 2025 next year, so expect this to head into production very soon.

