Troll 2: Netflix Releases New Clip From The Giant Monster Sequel

Netflix has released the first clip from the upcoming sequel, Troll 2. The Kaiju sequel will be released on the streamer later in 2025.

Article Summary Netflix unveils first clip from highly anticipated Troll 2, directed by Roar Uthaug.

Troll 2 to feature returning stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen.

Sequel promises new peril as a dangerous troll emerges, testing our heroes like never before.

Troll 2 follows 2021's hit, the most-streamed non-English film on Netflix with 103 million views.

Troll 2 is coming to Netflix later this year, and today, the streamer revealed the first clip from the Kaiju sequel. This one is again directed by Roar Uthaug, written by Espen Aukan, and produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur. It stars the returning Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora, Kim Falck as Andreas, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kris, and newcomers Sara Khorami and Anne Krigsvoll. Uthaug told TUDUM: "Making Troll was a lifelong dream come true, and the reception our Norwegian movie has received around the world has been unbelievable. I am beyond excited that we now get to embark on the next journey of this great adventure." The first film was released in 2021 and became the most-streamed non-English film on Netflix with 103 million streams.

Troll 2. No, Not THAT Troll 2

Here is the official synopsis for Troll 2: Troll 2 picks up with an all-new threat. When a dangerous new troll wakes up and goes on a rampage, our heroes Nora, political advisor Andreas Isaksen (Kim Falck), and former army captain — now a major — Kristoffer Holm (Mads Pettersen) are faced with their most perilous mission yet. The clock is running out as the monster's path of destruction widens, and they must overcome impossible odds to save their homeland from falling into darkness.

I enjoyed that first film. It had a been there, done that feel to it, but the effects were great, and I enjoyed the characters, so it is good to see so many come back. I am not sure I needed a sequel to be made, but Netflix has so few franchises that those streaming numbers meant it was inevitable that one would be made. While there is no firm release date known for Troll 2 on Netflix, one would think they will hold it for later in the year, maybe sometime in the fall when it can get a ton of buzz, after the summer movie season.

