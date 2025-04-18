Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Cineverse, toxic avenger

Toxic Avenger Warns You To Be Safe, And Stay Away From Gary

Cineverse wants you Toxic Avenger fans to stay safe and, for the love of God, avoid Gary. The new film is in theaters this August.

Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, and more star in this anticipated film.

New safety card continues clever marketing drive for the Toxic Avenger remake.

Exclusive insights reveal inspiration behind Toxie's captivating new look.

Toxic Avenger fans have a new safety card to read, as the genius marketing for the little remake that could continues. This time it is a safety card, warning people to stay safe, and for the love of god, stay clear of Gary. The film stars Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay. Luisa Guerreiro plays Toxie under the makeup. As revealed in January, Cineverse will release the film into theaters on August 29, as the home of Terrifier rescued the film from obscurity. You can see the new safety card below, and be warned: we are also being teased that something new from the film will also be released via Nerdist tomorrow.

Toxic Avenger: Excitement Running Wild

For the look of the Toxic Avenger in this new film, Blair told EW that they took inspiration from every incarnation of the character over the years: "The goal was to try to stay true to the vibe of Lloyd's original Jennifer Aspinall/Mitch Cohen creature, with some influence from the Toxic Crusaders cartoon's look, while also trying to do something new and weird and lovable with Toxie's design. I love what Millennium FX did with it — part human, part mutant, all heart. But it's practical effects. You can see all the goopy little boils and stuff like that," he said at the time. "And we definitely stayed true to some of the really iconic elements: the tutu that's melted onto his body, the janitor's mop as his super weapon." I have to say, I am impressed with the look they went for for this version of the Toxic Avenger. The more we see from this film, we see how the ball was completely dropped by Legendary. How did they let this go, after the successful screening at Fantastic Fest? Cineverse is going to make bank with this. I do not understand what they are doing over there. Clearly, if the people who have had such success with Terrifier see something there, that should be of note, no?

Toxic Avenger opens in theaters on August 29.

