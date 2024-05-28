Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, A24, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: alex garland, civil war

Civil War Will Be Released On 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD,Digital On July 9

Civil War, A24's second highest gross film ever, will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital on July 9th via Lionsgate.

Article Summary A24's hit film Civil War gets a July 9 home release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

The film's success marks A24's first foray into blockbuster territory with a $113 million box office.

Lionsgate to distribute Civil War's home release, featuring an all-star cast and exclusive special features.

Special release includes a six-part documentary and Amazon Blu-Ray exclusive director Q&A.

A24 is having one hell of a year so far, and most of that can be attributed to the box office of Civil War in April. The film was being pitched as the studio's first attempt to make a true blockbuster film and people were unsure how it was going to work out. However, the film walked away with a worldwide box office of $113 million. While that would be small compared to any other studio saying they have released a blockbuster, this is A24, and they kept the budget reasonable at $50 million. That might not seem massive, but the film received generally positive reviews across the board, was a talking point for the weeks that followed its release and is the second highest-grossing film A24 has released so far. People who missed out on the chance to see the film in theaters will get the chance to see it on home release this summer. While the bigger studios are trying to bring people to theaters this July, A24 and Lionsgate will be releasing Civil War on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital on July 9th. We have the official art for the release and special features, even if there are only a few.

Civil War: Summary And Special Features

Prepare for a harrowing adventure on July 7th as Civil War arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital from Lionsgate. From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award® nominee Kirsten Dunst (2021, Best Supporting Actress, The Power of the Dog), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Primetime Emmy Award® winner Nick Offerman (2023, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, The Last of Us), Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune), and Wagner Moura ("Narcos"). Civil War will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99 on 4K UHD (+Blu-ray™ + Digital) and $39.99 on Blu-ray™ (+DVD + Digital).

SPECIAL FEATURES

Torn Asunder: Waging Alex Garland's Civil War Six-Part Documentary

Theatrical Trailer

Amazon Blu-Ray Exclusive: Director and Cast Q&A

