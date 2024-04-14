Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: civil war, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Weekend Box Office

Civil War Wins Weekend Box Office, Biggest A24 Opening Ever

A24 scored their biggest opening all-time with AlexGarland's Civil War which was good enough to win the Weekend Box Office.

Article Summary A24's Civil War topples Godzilla X Kong with a $25.7 million debut.

Alex Garland's Civil War becomes A24's highest-grossing opening.

The film's strong start recoups half of its $50 million budget.

Horror film Abigail and Ungentlemanly Warfare set to open next.

Civil War won the weekend box office, scoring a surprising $25.7 million and knocking off Godzilla x Kong from the top spot after two weeks. That number also means the Alex Garland film scored the top opening in A24's history. It is also their most expensive film to date, costing them $50 million. Getting back half the budget in the opening weekend is a massive win for them, and since they are keeping the PLF screens for another weekend, they shouldn't see as much of a dropoff in week two as normal.

Civil War Plays Well Across The US

Civil War, as mentioned above, surprised most and sent the rest of the holdovers down a peg. As mentioned, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire slipped to second place, adding $15.4 million to its total. After three weeks of release, it was sent over the $150 million mark domestically. Third place goes to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire with $5.8 million, as it creeps close to the $100 million mark. Fourth place goes to Kung Fu Panda 4 with $5.5 million; rounding out the top five is Dune: Part Two with $4.3 million. Last week's two big openers, Monkey Man and The First Omen, fell sharply and out of the top five.

The weekend box office top five for April 12th:

Civil War- $25.7 million Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire- $15.4 million Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire- $5.8 million Kung Fu Panda 4- $5.5 million Dune: Part Two- $4.3 million

Next week, a horror film tried to break the streak of the genre disappointing at the box office, as Abigail opens wide. From the creatives behind Ready or Not, this one has a good shot at breaking the streak. Also opening is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, with Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson starring. I am not so sure about that one. I think Abigail takes the top spot from Civil War in a dogfight.

