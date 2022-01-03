Clancy Brown Talks His John Wick: Chapter 4 Character

Lionsgate recently announced that John Wick: Chapter 4 was getting delayed in the news that is a massive bummer. There wasn't a reason cited for this delay, but the movie has finished production, so there must be something going on in post that needs to be taken care of. Either there will be reshoots sometime this year, and they weren't able to schedule them before the initial May 27, 2022 release date came around, or there have been some COVID-19 related issues. Either way, Lionsgate announced that the fourth entry in this lovely series that came out of nowhere would be moving to March 24, 2023, with no new updates about when the planned fifth film, which was initially supposed to be shot back to back with the fourth but that was dropped last year, will start production. We have a whole pile of new cast members coming into this movie, and one of them is Clancy Brown. He recently got the chance to talk to Collider about Dexter: New Blood, and he shared some details about his character in the upcoming movie.

"I will say it's more of the Table revealed. More of the High Table, the kind of intricacies of that authority structure is revealed. With my guy. And I am in a couple of scenes that you could argue are action scenes, I suppose. A lot of my scenes are with Bill Skarsgård, which was a lot of fun."

Brown confirmed all of the rumors about Keanu Reeves and his sense of professionalism and being just generally a good person on the set of John Wick: Chapter 4, which is just lovely to hear.

"And I was there for Lance [Reddick]'s last evening, which was good. It was good because I really wanted to meet Lance… and all the reporting about what Keanu is is absolutely true, absolutely right. Keanu made it a point to come and celebrate Lance a bit in that last moment, which was really nice. Good guy. He's a good guy, that Mr. Reeves."

Reeves has said he'll keep doing these movies as long as they are successful, and, arguably, the John Wick trilogy is one of the best new franchises to come out of the last decade. They aren't just brutal action movies that are incredibly well shot, acted, and executed, but they also have some of the best worldbuilding we've seen in a long time. You could teach a course about how good John Wick is about drawing you into this world with just enough details and making it interesting. That is the kind of worldbuilding that elevates good movies to great and something that more people need to take into account.

John Wick: Chapter 4, directed by Chad Stahelski, stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. It will be released on March 24, 2023.