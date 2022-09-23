Cloverfield Sequel In The Works With Babak Anvari Directing

Cloverfield is coming back, this time hopefully a direct sequel to the 2008 original film. Paramount has tapped Babak Anvari to direct, with Joe Barton writing the script. J.J. Abrams is producing from Bad Robot, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen. Bryan Burk, Matt Reeves, and Drew Goddard will executive produce. Of course, they are staying tight-lipped over what exactly this sequel will tie to, after the last two sequels, 10 Cloverfield Lane in 2016 and The Cloverfield Paradox in 2018, were loosely tied to the original and were not even known sequels until they were released. Deadline had the news of the new film.

The Only Way It Works Is As A Direct Sequel To Cloverfield

That original film starred Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel, Odette Yustman, Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, and T.J. Miller, and was directed by Matt Reeves, giving him his start in Hollywood. Now he is directing Batman films. "As a group of New Yorkers (Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel, Odette Yustman) enjoy a going-away party, little do they know that they will soon face the most terrifying night of their lives. A creature the size of a skyscraper descends upon the city, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Using a handheld video camera, the friends record their struggle to survive as New York crumbles around them."

I think the only route here is a direct sequel to the original. Maybe even set it now, years later, and dealing with either the fallout of the attack of the monster or dealing with living in a world where the monster still exists. Whatever way they decide to go, doing another side story or prequel of some kind feels like a misstep to me. Paramount is on a hot streak with their franchises right now, and there is still enough meat on the bone with Cloverfield that this could be a hit if they play it smart.