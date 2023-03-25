Cocaine Bear Arrives On Blu-ray July 1st, With Maximum Rampage Edition After a great start at the box office, Universal has dated the Blu-ray for Cocaine Bear just in time for your July 4th parties this summer.

Cocaine Bear arrived in theaters last month promising mayhem and a bear doing drugs, and it delivered on both. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the action comedy has grossed $77 million worldwide, and as is the way these days, the Blu-ray is already being prepped while the film is still in theaters. The "Maximum Rampage Edition will arrive on July 1st. No features that will be included have been released yet, or a description of what exactly will be different about this edition of the film, so we will bring that to you when Universal releases the info. For now, you can check out the cover below.

I Hope The Cocaine Bear Special Features Are Good

"Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood. Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), O'Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (2019's Charlie's Angels) and Aaron Holliday (Sharp Objects), with Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark). Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar® winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) for Lord Miller, Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect franchise) and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, Brian Duffield (Spontaneous) for Jurassic Party Productions and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller. The film is executive produced by Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small, and Nikki Baida."