Coco 2 Is Officially In The Works, Will Release In 2029

During today's Disney Shareholders' Meeting, Bob Iger confirmed that Coco 2 is officially in the works and will be released in 2029.

Sequel reunites original team: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina, and Mark Nielsen.

Pixar continues to prioritize sequels over original films.

Elio's success could impact future focus on original storytelling at Pixar.

Well, this is both surprising and not surprising at all. We all knew that Pixar would be leaning into established IP and making sequels from films that already exist over original films. There are still original films coming out, but it's pretty clear that the sequels/prequels will be the priority going forward. That's a shame because we wouldn't have gotten the original Coco without the focus on original storytelling. This is either Pixar's best or second-best film, depending on the day/hour/minute. So if Pixar weren't focused on original storytelling, the original wouldn't exist, and then we wouldn't be getting the news today that a sequel is in the works. The announcement was made by Bon Iger during the Disney shareholders' meeting, and Coco 2 will be released in 2029, so it is still a ways away.

"While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart, and adventure," said Iger during the meeting and shared in a press release. "And we can't wait to share more soon." The press release also confirmed that Pixar isn't going to fix something that isn't broken. Coco 2 reunites the team behind the original film, including Oscar®-winning director Lee Unkrich (Coco, Toy Story 3) and co-director Adrian Molina (Coco). Oscar-winning producer Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2) will produce.

At the moment, we don't have any other details about this film, and we probably won't for a while, considering how far away the release date is. While the first film was great, and Pixar usually makes excellent sequels, Coco 2 proves that Pixar is leaning into that established IP over the original storytelling idea. The sad thing is, as is apparent by this film being announced for a 2029 release date if Elio blows up at the box office and proves that there is still a market for original stories, it will be far too late to course-correct. I hope you're all ready for a lot more sequels on the horizon.

