Code 8 Part II: First Trailer For The Sequel To The Fan Funded Film

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Code 8 Part II, the sequel to the first film funded by an Indiegogo campaign and released in 2020.

Quite a few films were released in early 2020 that benefited from the fact that we didn't have any other options due to the pandemic. One of those films was Code 8, which premiered in late 2019 theatrically but made its way to Netflix in April 2020. The film doesn't have a ton of critical consensus behind it, but those who have seen the movie seem to think it was pretty good, and the numbers must have been pretty good because back in 2021, Netflix agreed to make a sequel to the film. The first one was initially based on a short film that stars Robbie and Stephen Amell created, and they went on to make an Indiegogo campaign to make the movie. The campaign raised over $3 million by the time the fundraising closed, and it was at the Berlin International Film Festival that distribution rights were picked up. Science fiction like this is perfect for Geeked Week, so after premiering the poster the other day, today, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie. We don't have a release date quite yet, but if I were a betting woman, I'd say early to mid-2024 is a good guess.

Code 8 Part II: Summary, Cast List Release Date

In this sequel to Code 8, Connor (Robbie Amell) is out of prison and working as a janitor at a community center, having cut ties with his former criminal associate Garrett (Stephen Amell). Connor's attempt at staying out of trouble is destroyed when he's forced to help 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) escape from a pack of corrupt officers led by Sergeant King (Alex Mallari Jr.). King uses the newly launched robotic K9's to track Pav down, while Connor finds himself once again reaching out to Garrett and his crew for help, but can he trust the man who landed him in prison in the first place? Jeff Chan returns as writer and director, and Code 8 Part II will be released in 2024.

