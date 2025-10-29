Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: colin farrell, Luca Guadagnino, Sgt. Rock

Colin Farrell Discusses The Sgt. Rock Movie He Almost Starred In

Colin Farrell revealed that he was supposed to have a role in Luca Guadagnino's Sgt. Rock film, and praised the "fantastic script."

Sgt. Rock has been in development limbo for decades, with stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger once attached.

The latest attempt featured Guadagnino directing and a script by Justin Kuritzkes, with Daniel Craig in talks to star.

Sgt. Rock remains a DC Comics icon, with recent appearances in Creature Commandos keeping fan hopes alive.

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC Universe, a good number of projects have been announced, but the number of cancellations has been significantly lower than in the previous era of DC films. There have been some, however, and one movie that seemed to come out of nowhere and leave just as quickly was Sgt. Rock from director Luca Guadagnino. The project appeared to hit the ground running, but by the time May 2025 rolled around, it was announced that they would not be moving forward with the project at this time. However, there have been reports praising the script, and now we have another one. Colin Farrell appeared on the HappySadConfused podcast (via Total Film) and revealed that he would be in the movie, praising the script.

"God, that was a fantastic script. I wonder what's happening with it," Farrell gushes. "I know nothing about it, brother. I was gonna do it with Luca, and we spoke a couple of times, had some really nice chats, but I have no idea where it is now. But it should be made. It's really, really good. There's some wonderful stuff in it."

Sgt. Rock: A WW2 Comic Book Hero With A Long Stint In Development Hell

Sgt. Rock, or Franklin John Rock, was first introduced in Our Army at War #83 in June 1983 from DC Comics. He was created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Joe Kubert. He has been popping around the DC Universe as a member of various teams, including the United States Army, Suicide Squad, and the Creature Commandos. People have been trying to make a Sgt. Rock movie for as long as some of you who are reading this article have been alive (the late 1980s/early 1990s). Arnold Schwarzenegger was set to star at one point because, of course, he was, and the film went through multiple different screenplays over the years. Eventually, Schwarzenegger was dropped, but there was some movement on the project in the early 2000s, with rumors saying Bruce Willis might star and Guy Ritchie would direct, but nothing ever really came from it. The project continued to shift directions, including what time period it could potentially take place in, heading into the 2010s before the project faded into the depths of development hell.

Sgt. Rock is now in the new DC Universe, and that seemed to be the thing that brought all this back to the forefront. He appeared in a flashback in Creature Commandos, voiced by Maury Sterling, and we all know that the DC Universe is supposed to be pretty interconnected these days. Last September, we got word that Luca Guadagnino, of all people, was going to direct a Sgt. Rock movie with Justin Kuritzkes set to write the script. Guadagnino and Kuritzkes worked on Challengers and Queer in 2024, the first of which has gathered some critical acclaim, and the latter of which was painfully overlooked by all of you. In November, it was reported that Daniel Craig was in talks to star, thus reuniting the team from Queer, but it sounds like the ink was never officially dry on any contracts. The last update we got was back in March 2025. In May 2025, it was confirmed that the film was no longer in development.

