Horror Film Come Play Hits Blu-ray Jan. 26th & Digital Next Week

Come Play, a horror film starring Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., Azhy Robertson, and Winslow Fegley, is coming to digital platforms and Blu-ray next week. Based on director Jacob Chase's short film Larry, the film is about a son who feels alone and struggles to make friends. Because of this, he becomes obsessed with his phone and tablet, like many of us are. Except his contain a demon, who uses his devices to enter our world. Whoops! Come Play will release digitally on January 12th, which is next week, and on Blu-ray on January 26th. You can see the trailer for the film below, along with the cover for the Blu-ray.

Come Play Synopsis

"A young boy who struggles to connect with others turns to his cell phone and tablet for companionship, befriending a strange and sinister non-human creature in the spine-chilling paranormal thriller, COME PLAY, available to own for the very first time on Digital January 12, 2021, and on Blu-ray™️, DVD and On-Demand January 26, 2021, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Desperate for a friend, Oliver (Robertson), a lonely boy who feels different from everyone else, seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver's devices against him to break into our world, Oliver's parents (Jacobs and Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen."

Look, this doesn't look very good. But, Jacobs is pretty reliable, and the premise is…okay? I don't know, but I am willing to bet that this was going to be a January dump movie into theaters, but with that not being an option right now, here we are. See for yourself next week when Come Play hits digital platforms and January 26th for Blu-ray.