Companion: Iris Worries That Everyone Hates Her In A New Clip

Warner Bros. has released a new clip from Companion where Iris thinks Josh's friends hate her, but he thinks she should "smile and act happy."

Companion comes from the creators of Barbarian, promising an unexpected and unique movie experience.

The teaser trailer released two months ago hints that there is more beneath the surface.

Companion will be released on January 31st, taking the release date after Mickey 17 was delated to April.

January is very hit-or-miss in terms of quality, but Warner Bros. is coming out of the gate swinging with Companions. What is this movie? Good question because your guess is as good as ours, all things considered. It's from the team that did Barbarian, and that movie was infamously not what it looked like on the tin in the best possible way, so there is a decent chance that this could be another movie like that. We got the teaser trailer about two months ago, and recently, they released a clip. Iris is facing something that so many of us have faced: the idea that the friends of the person we're seeing don't like us. Josh would like her to "smile and act happy," which has very "you would be prettier if you smiled" vibes. It will be fun to see Jack Quaid returning to a role like this after so many people associate him with Hughie. When Mickey 17 was delayed again to April, Companions moved a couple of weeks to take the January 31st release date, giving it a slightly better shot of finding a place at the box office and avoiding the post-holidays dead zone.

Companion: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New Line Cinema—the studio that brought you The Notebook—and the unhinged creators of Barbarian cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story…

Written and directed by Drew Hancock (My Dead Ex, Suburgatory), Companion stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman), Jack Quaid (The Boys, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Lukas Gage (Smile 2, Dead Boy Detectives), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever, It Lives Inside), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle) and Rupert Friend (High Desert, Asteroid City). The film is produced by the filmmakers behind Barbarian—Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger, and Roy Lee. The executive producers are Tracy Rosenblum and Jamie Buckner.

New Line Cinema presents A BoulderLight Pictures Production, In Association With Vertigo Entertainment/Subconscious: Companion. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 31, 2025.

