Avatar: The Way Of Water Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide In 13 Days

Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed the $1 billion marker at the worldwide box office. Domestically, it sits at $300 million. It is the sixth fastest film to reach that mark in the first two weeks of release and the fourth Disney film to do it in the first two-week timeframe. Not bad for a movie that, a week ago, some people were calling a "disappointment" or "a bomb." With only one wide release of note in January (M3gan, January 6th), it has smooth sailing at the box office until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania drops on February 12th.

Guess People Really Want That Avatar Theatrical Experience

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film's executive producers."

Anyone who wrote this film's obituary after one weekend is not very smart. The success of Avatar was always going to be in its legs, and so far, it looks like it will have them. I still think it will fall short of $2 billion, but $1.5 billion is in its sights for sure, which would also put its gross over Top Gun: Maverick. Wonder if we will all doubt Cameron again when Avatar 3 comes out in a couple of years.