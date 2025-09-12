Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: corey hawkins, the odyssey, Universal Pictures

Corey Hawkins Says The Odyssey is Epic in a "Different" Way

Corey Hawkins discusses Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, calling it “indie filmmaking on a very different budget."

Article Summary Corey Hawkins teases Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey as "epic in a different sort of way"

Nolan approaches the massive production with the efficiency of indie filmmaking on a big budget

The Odyssey is shot for IMAX and sets up a cinematic experience designed for theaters only

Anticipation builds as The Odyssey promises unique scale and craft ahead of its 2026 release

Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's epic is already underway, and as expected, The Odyssey is currently being described as another hype-worthy cinematic event from the influential filmmaker. Additionally, The Odyssey is positioned as the filmmaker's next large-format event, following the grand release of Oppenheimer, with Universal setting a theatrical-exclusive release (obviously). And yes, Nolan designs the experience around IMAX film again, which only feels like a natural choice given the epic source material. Now, as buzz builds around the scale and craft of The Odyssey, one of the film's ensemble cast members is previewing how it feels from the inside.

The Odyssey Star Discusses Christopher Nolan's Approach to the Film

Speaking with Screen Rant, actor Corey Hawkins teased the way Nolan runs a massive production with the discipline of something far smaller, hinting at a different flavor of "epic" than audiences might expect. Hawkin explains, "Mr. Nolan, Chris, is very, I would say, indie filmmaking on a very different budget, but there were a lot of similarities, actually. Just the efficiency in which he works. He's just a master of detail, and I cannot wait for people to see this movie. It really is… It's going to be epic in a different sort of way. You learn so much from him. I'm trying not to say all the things that I'm not supposed to say [laughs]."

As far as production details go, here's what we know so far. The Odyssey directly adapts Homer's saga of Odysseus's perilous, years-long journey home from the Trojan War, encompassing mythic detours, vengeful gods, and all the chaos accompanying it. The cast is also stacked across Nolan regulars and new collaborators: Matt Damon (reportedly Odysseus), Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal, among the marquee names. The film also enlists cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema and composer Ludwig Göransson, who also reunite with Nolan for The Odyssey, with the film's production handled by Syncopy and Universal.

Between its star-studded ensemble, costly production budget, decorated director, and widely recognized story, The Odyssey is effortlessly building to a major cinematic release when it opens exclusively in theaters on July 17, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!