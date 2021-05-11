Courtney Cox Teases Why the New Scream Film Isn't Scream 5

There's no denying that the upcoming Scream film is one of the most anticipated horror movies in recent years, with a chance to reintroduce the franchise to modern moviegoers.

The franchise has been a part of the horror genre conversation for decades, spanning from '96 to '11 and embracing some of the most meta-takes for devout film lovers. Scream has become a title that has the ability to encompass comedic stylings, with the effortless transition into a pulse-pounding murder mystery, and its impact has been unforgettable. When the new film was announced by Spyglass Media Group, people instantly assumed this would either be Scream 5 or a brand new reboot of the film – but the welcomed addition of the original trio (and a few familiar faces from other sequels) suggested we would be getting some form a continued story.

We later discovered the film would be titled Scream, returning to the roots of the slasher film series. Obviously, we know that it won't feel like a rebooted title considering the involvement of our beloved Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley, but the team behind the film has been very clear that they don't want this to be considered "Scream 5" for reasons that'll remain secretive until we experience it for ourselves.

In a recent interview, Courtney Cox spoke to fellow Scream alum Drew Barrymore, where she was asked about the next chapter of the iconic horror staple. Cox interestingly offered, "This is the fifth one… it's not Scream 5, though; this is Scream. The directors are incredible; they're making it absolutely… it's a new franchise." Lastly, Cox teases, "It's hip. It's scary. It's just a new Scream. It's not a reboot; it's not a remake; it's just a brand new launch. I think it's gonna be fantastic."

Best guess… Scream is going to center on an entirely new back story, with some game-changing, important nostalgic detail that will require the presence of Sidney and the others for a Ghostface showdown. No matter what way they take the film, plenty of us are just excited we're getting to see more Scream in our future!

Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence; the script is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Kevin Williamson is returning to his brainchild as executive producer.