Both New and Returning Cast Members for Scream 5 Confirmed

Scream 5 is starting to feel even more real with every announcement, and now on the heels of Neve Campbell reprising her role, others have been announced!

With the core trio of Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette making their return to the beloved slasher franchise, we've now learned of several additional cast members — both new and returning. For the returning cast member, Marley Shelton is the other confirmed returnee so far, reprising her role as Deputy Judy Hicks. Shelton barely survived the events of the fourth Scream film, with several theories suggesting that she could, in fact, be a killer who was involved in the events of Scream 4 without getting caught. (Conspiracies!)

For some of the newer cast additions in the film, Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Mason Gooding (Love Victor), horror veteran Kyle Gallner (Nightmare on Elm Street), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) are all newcomers to the Scream film-series with a long list of feature films and series between the new cast members.

Now that we've (likely) received a majority of the cast announcements, it seems as if Hayden Panettiere isn't among those coming back, despite fans hopes that her off-screen "death" was actually an open-ended way to reintroduce her character years later. Though something as major as that could be a surprise addition, the inclusion of Shelton's role adds to speculation that her character, who teetered on comedic and creepy, might have more connections to the events of the franchise than many anticipated.

The extremely dedicated partnership from Radio Silence directing the film, and having the original writer Kevin Williamson involved as an executive producer, the fifth chapter in the Scream franchise is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated horror films in quite some time.

What are your thoughts on the Scream 5 cast announcements?