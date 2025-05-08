Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged:

Coyote vs. Acme Heads To The Cannes Market For International Sales

Coyote vs. Acme is heading to the Cannes market with Kinology as it tries to secure international distribution in as many markets as possible.

The animated and live-action hybrid film was previously shelved by Warner Bros. before being rescued by Ketchup Entertainment.

Ketchup holds North American rights and is now aiming to secure theatrical releases in international territories.

Footage will be shown to Cannes buyers, with a possible market screening, ahead of the potential 2026 release.

Someday, someone will write a book about everything that went on behind the scenes with Coyote vs. Acme. Somehow, a film that seemed like it would be an easy win for Warner Bros. turned into a rallying cry for the studio's treatment of films in the David Zaslav era. After being told the movie was absolutely not coming back and was dead to the world, even going so far as reports saying it was deleted, Ketchup Entertainment got their hands on the project back in March, and it will reportedly be released in 2026. However, Ketchup is bringing the movie to one of the biggest stages in the industry.

According to Deadline, Coyote vs. Acme is heading to the Cannes market for sale with régoire Melin's Paris-based Kinology serving as the international sales agent for Ketchup. While Ketchup has worldwide rights to the film, it only has distribution in North America secured. Now it's time to find some international partners and give this movie the best possible chance in theaters after it crawled across metaphorical glass to get there. Deadline's sources say, "there will be footage for buyers to see and potentially a market screening, but the latter isn't set yet."

"We're not just bringing a family film to Cannes — we're bringing a global event," commented Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, today. "Coyote vs. Acme is a true four-quadrant crowd pleaser. The performances are sublime, the world-building is extraordinary, and Dave Green has delivered something visually inventive and emotionally satisfying that honors the Looney Tunes legacy while launching it into a whole new dimension. With Chris DeFaria and James Gunn guiding the production, this film has the pedigree, power and playability to travel. Grégoire's passion and vision for the international rollout are exactly what this film deserves, and we're thrilled to partner with him for the global stage."

"Being Roger Rabbit's biggest fan ever, I'm incredibly excited to introduce Coyote vs. Acme to international buyers," added Melin. "It's rare to find a project with this kind of built-in awareness, creative pedigree and cross-generational appeal. The film is hilarious, cinematic, and global at its core, in two words: great and unique — a perfect title for today's marketplace."

Will Forte, John Cena, and Lana Condor star in the movie, which follows Wile E. Coyote, who, after Acme products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, decides to hire a billboard lawyer to sue the Acme Corporation. The case pits Wile E. and his lawyer (Forte) against the latter's intimidating former boss (Cena), but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win. Coyote vs. Acme is directed by Dave Green (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) and produced by Chris DeFaria (The LEGO Movie) and James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy). It will reportedly be released sometime in 2026.

