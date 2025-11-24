Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: coyote vs. acme

Coyote Vs. Acme: You'll Realize That Wile E. Has A Really Great Case

Coyote vs. Acme director David Green explains how the film will make audiences realize that Wile E. has a pretty great case against the Acme Corporation.

It's still a little amazing that Coyote vs. Acme is actually making its way to the big screen next year. It really seemed like it, and all of the other films that Warner Bros. axed were lost to the ether, but this one is the one that came back. It makes sense, given that the film was finished, and that does play a significant role compared to Batgirl, which still required substantial post-production work. The cast constantly speaking out about what a tragedy it was, and fans keeping the pressure on also helped. Ketchup Entertainment hasn't exactly gotten wins with picking up these axed Warner Bros. projects yet, but maybe this one will be the one that finally makes an impact at the box office. They are already promoting the film, which is more than The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie got. Coyote vs. Acme director David Green recently spoke to Empire about really digging into what makes Coyote tick and the fact that he has a pretty decent case against Acme when you think about it.

"When we grew up watching him, there's something kind of villainous about him," Green explained. "We want to pop that myth and get into his soul and show you what really makes him tick. … [Wile E.] has been absolutely maligned for 80 years. He's been blown up. He's been smashed by anvils and just completely mistreated by the Acme Corporation. And the more you read this piece, the more you laugh, and you also realise that Wile E. has a really great case here."

Green is also very aware of how unique these circumstances are, saying, "Making a movie is like pushing a boulder up a hill. It's what Wile E. does every day. The idea that I get to be here talking to you today, it feels absolutely surreal at this point." There are already people on social media doing the whole "what if it's bad" dance, but even art that you personally don't like deserves a chance to exist. This film, getting some promo when Warner Bros. is looking to sell itself yet again, is just a reminder of how pointless the loss of these films ultimately was.

Coyote vs. Acme And Warner Bros.'s Being The Worst

One could say things started all the way back in August 2022, when Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Batgirl, two films that were either very close to finishing production or in post-production, were canceled due to tax purposes. At the time, the backlash was pretty loud [mostly for Batgirl, which is a shame because Scoob! is just as tragic], and you would think executives would learn from their mistakes and wouldn't pull a stunt like that again.

Fast forward to November 2023, and it's apparent no one is learning lessons anymore, as Warner Bros. Discovery shelved Coyote vs. Acme for tax purposes. The reaction was just as loud, and while it sounded like there was a chance the film could end up at another studio or streamer, a massive report released in February 2024 by The Wrap revealed that Warner Bros. went into negotiations in what appeared to be bad faith. Executives who had never seen the final film put the nails in the coffin, and it honestly looked like the film would be lost. Since then, several actors and people who have worked on the film have expressed how upset they are that the film was shelved the way it was.

By mid-March, it was confirmed that Warner Bros. was reportedly looking to sell the film to Gareth West's distributor-financier, Ketchup Entertainment, which also picked up The Day the Earth Blew Up. By the end of the month, it was confirmed that a deal had been secured for Coyote vs. Acme, which somehow made everything with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt (another completed film like Coyote vs. Acme) even worse.

