Crater: First Trailer, Poster, & New Images Drop For New Disney+ Film Disney has shared the first trailer, poster, and four new images from the upcoming original film Crater. It will stream to Disney+ on May 12th.

Disney released the first trailer for Crater today, bringing back some memories of what it was like to enjoy the Disney Channel Original Movies back in the day. It's also nice to see Disney putting out an original movie that isn't connected to any of its established properties. The company has every reason to lean on its established assets, and it very much does, but it's always nice when they embrace original IPs like this. Crater looks like it has the potential to be pretty cute, so we'll have to see what happens when it drops next month.

Crater: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the coming-of-age sci-fi adventure stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Scott Mescudi. A 21 Laps Production, the film was written by John Griffin and produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen. The film's executive producers are Emily Morris, John G. Scotti, Rpin Suwannath, Gordon Gray, Paris Latsis, and Terry Dougas—the Disney+ Original Movie Crater, which debuts exclusively on the service on May 12.

Crater is the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad's last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

