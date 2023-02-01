Creed III: 2 New Poster and 4 HQ Images As Release Date Nears MGM is kicking up the marketing for Creed III as the March 3rd release date approaches with 2 new posters, an HQ image, and 3 BTS images.

It's still a little amazing how good the two Creed movies are. No one thought that the first one would be as good as it was, and certainly, no one believed that the sequel could be even half as good as the first, yet that is the timeline we exist in. It's been a long time since the second movie came out, but MGM has been saying that a third movie was happening. It's good to see Michael B. Jordan, who has just shot to superstar status throughout these three movies coming out, taking up directing for Creed III. It's also awesome that we are getting to see another excellent Jonathan Majors performance as well. It's looking like it will be Majors year at the movies. MGM is kicking up the marketing with two new posters, a new image, and three behind-the-scenes images from the film.

Creed III: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose. Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut. It will be released on March 3, 2023.

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Screenplay by: Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Story by: Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad

Produced By: Irwin Winkler, p.g.a., Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, p.g.a., Elizabeth Raposo, p.g.a., Jonathan Glickman, Sylvester Stallone