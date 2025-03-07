Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: hurry up tomorrow

Hurry Up Tomorrow: First Poster For Jenna Ortega And The Weeknd's Film

Lionsgate has released the first poster for Hurry Up Tomorrow. The film stars Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan and will be released in theaters on May 16.

You can say a lot about Lionsgate, and we often do, but one thing you can't call them is boring. They are greenlighting and distributing one of the most broad slates in the industry at the moment. From horror to Christian films, they have their little fingers in all the pies. Even with that kind of acceptance of genres, Hurry Up Tomorrow still looks buckwild. This is one of those films that, provided it works, will be divisive. People will either be utterly obsessed and probably spend the rest of their lives declaring that anyone who didn't like it "didn't get it." Or they'll loathe it with the fire of a thousand suns. Art wants to illicit strong emotions; no one ever said those emotions had to be positive. The trailer was released fairly recently, but Lionsgate released the first poster, and we got some classic "orange/blue" contrast. For a film that looks so out there, going back to one of the "safest" options for the poster is either a deliberate choice or an indication that someone might be dropping the ball.

Hurry Up Tomorrow: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.

Hurry Up Tomorrow, directed by Trey Edward Shults features Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan, exclusively in theaters on May 16.

