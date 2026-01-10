Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: crime 101

Crime 101: Official Trailer 2 And A New Poster Released

Amazon MGM Studios has released the second trailer and a new poster for Crime 101, which will be released on February 13, 2026.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios debuts the second official trailer and a new poster for Crime 101.

Crime 101 is set for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

The film spotlights Amazon MGM's evolving strategy for theatrical and streaming releases.

Trailer hints at a gritty, high-stakes heist thriller with a star-studded cast.

Amazon MGM Studios has released the second trailer and a new poster for Crime 101. It gives us a better idea of what exactly is going on and what everyone's stakes are in the, well, crime. 2026 is the year the studios are jumping in with two feet when it comes to distribution and theatrical releases, and how they do it could set the tone for how other studios handle everything going forward. They are essentially testing the model of doing both. Prime Video movies getting released on streaming and sometimes very limited theatrical releases, while Amazon MGM is all about theatrical first. You can have both, mostly because you are likely courting two completely different audiences. Crime 101 is one of those films that looks like it has all of the pieces to be decent without even trying, now it needs to elevate itself beyond "technically fine."

Crime 101: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there's no turning back.

Adapted from Don Winslow's acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte round out the cast. Crime 101 will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

