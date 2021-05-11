Cruella: Sneak Peek of the New Florence + The Machine Original Song

It's still a little up in the air whether or not Cruella is going to end up working as a movie. The look and the energy certainly appear to be doing something, but if nothing else, the soundtrack looks like it's going to be a banger. Yesterday, Disney sent out a press release along with a sneak peek of a new original song from Florence + The Machine called Call Me Cruella that is going to be on the original soundtrack.

On the "Call me Cruella" collaboration, Florence Welsh said, "Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for 'Cruella' is the fulfillment of a long held childhood dream. I'm so grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella's beautiful madness."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Disney's Cruella | "Call Me Cruella" Sneak Peek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDld7F3Qq9s&ab_channel=WaltDisneyStudios)

We also got the full soundtrack list and a comment from twice Academy Award®-nominated and EMMY-winning composer and pianist Nicholas Britell about the aesthetic they were going for with the score and with the collaboration with Welsh.

Commenting on the song and score, Britell said, "I am a massive fan of Florence's, so it was a true joy to collaborate with her on Call me Cruella. With both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of 60's and 70's London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums."

Cruella still looks pretty insane, but we'll have to see how this one ends up shaking out. If nothing else, getting new Florence + The Machine music is always a plus, and this soundtrack and score sound pretty awesome. So if we walk away with nothing else, at least we're getting that.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It will be released on May 28, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

