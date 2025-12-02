Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, Sony, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek Screening Tickets Now on Sale

Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek Tickets are now on sale for any anime fans who want to catch advance previews of upcoming series.

Article Summary Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek tickets are now on sale for December 15 in the U.S. and Canada.

Get exclusive early access to upcoming anime episodes in theaters, subtitled in English, before their debut.

Crunchyroll launches a new monthly theatrical program in over 280 theaters across major cinema chains.

Crunchyroll's anime films have seen huge box office and critical success, dominating U.S. anime releases.

Tickets are now on sale for a special theatrical experience, Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek, which comes to select theatres for one day only on Monday, December 15th at 7 PM (local time) in the U.S. and Canada as a part of Crunchyroll's monthly Anime Nights theatrical program. This exclusive theatrical experience gives anime fans the chance to see never-before-seen episodes of upcoming anime series before they debut on Crunchyroll in January 2026. All episodes will be in original Japanese with English subtitles.

Crunchyroll Anime Nights is a new monthly theatrical program designed to honor the past, elevate the present, and celebrate the future of anime, all unleashed with an optimal viewing experience on the big screen every third Monday of the month at 7 PM (local time). The program will span 280 theatres across participating chains throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and Landmark Cinemas across the U.S., and Canada-Cineplex and Landmark of Canada across Canada.

Films distributed and marketed by Crunchyroll—domestically and internationally—have a proven track record of both box office and critical success. Crunchyroll's theatrical team has been behind 10 of the Top 20 best-performing anime films in U.S. box office history, including Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, Suzume, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, One Piece Film: Red, and more. Not only have Crunchyroll films seen box office success, but have also been recognized with numerous awards and accolades, and accepted and screened at international film festivals around the globe. Anime might be considered "niche", but the recent theatrical releases of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc topping the box office and beating out Hollywood's latest releases in those weeks, even in their brief theatrical windows, Crunchyroll is proving to the world that anime is a pop culture force to be reckoned with.

Fans can catch up with their favorite anime series on Crunchyroll. Tickets to Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek are available here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!