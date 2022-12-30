Currently No Plans For Solo 2 But Ron Howard Says, "Never Say Never"

If there were a Star Wars property that got the short end of the stick, it would be Solo: A Star Wars Story. It wasn't exactly a critical darling, and it "underperformed" by 2018 standards [reminder that 2018 box office standards were standards that were stupidly high]. Since then, it's been called the "flop" of Star Wars, even if people have come to appreciate it more over the years, the same way you have all started to realize that Rogue One is one of the best Star Wars movies [don't @ me]. We already know that Lucasfilm learned the wrong lessons from Solo not performing to the standards of other Star Wars films, so it isn't surprising that they aren't exactly keen to pursue any plot threads that the film opened up. Some fans on social media have been pretty vocal about wanting a sequel to the film, but director Ron Howard doesn't exactly have good news. He recently spoke to NME and mentioned that he didn't believe it was a priority for Lucasfilm, but "never say never."

"The only discussion that I'm aware of about a sequel for Solo is coming from the fans at this point," he said. "I don't think it's a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it. … But there's some great characters launched, and the folks from Lucasfilm love the fans and really do listen, so I would never say never –, but I'm not aware of any concrete plans right now to extend the story or deal with that particular set of characters."

So it sounds like a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story isn't in the cards at the moment, but maybe there is hope for something else on the horizon. Lucasfilm just explored a prequel series with Andor to critical acclaim, so we know they can pull it off. Perhaps there is still a chance we can see these versions of the classic characters somewhere down the line, and Lucasfilm doesn't do anything but deepfakes. It's so much more interesting to see new faces take classic characters in new directions than technology bringing some uncanny valley-looking thing to life.

Solo: A Star Wars Story: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: During an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Ron Howard, stars Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, and Thandie Newton. It was released on May 25, 2018, and is now available to stream on Disney+.