Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: d23, disney animation, frozen 3, zootopia 2

Zootopia 2, Frozen 3 Details Given On Stage At D23

D23 offered us fresh information on Zootopia 2 and Frozen 3 and 4. that's right: two more Frozen films are coming.

Article Summary Disney announces Zootopia 2, featuring Ke Huy Quan as Gary the Snake, releasing on November 26, 2025.

Zootopia 2 will introduce a new setting, the Market Marsh, home to semi-aquatic animals.

Frozen 3 will be released in two parts, with the first part coming in 2027, followed by Frozen 4.

D23 promises exciting showcases, sneak peeks, and thrilling performances for Disney fans.

Zootopia 2 and Frozen 3 were two of the bigger films discussed on stage tonight at the D23 Exhibition panel. Zootopia 2 will feature a new character named Gary the Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan. The film will be about Judy and Nick trying to track the wanted reptile. A new setting, the Market Marsh, will be the home for semi-aquatic animals. That film will be released on November 26th, 2025.

Next up was Frozen 3, and director Jennifer Lee took the stage to announce that the film will be in two parts, with 3 releasing in 2027. A fourth film will follow. They are promising "answers to all questions" fans may have about the mega-popular franchise, which will apparently take two films to address. Below is the logo and concept art from Zootopia, released officially by Disney, as well as the logo for Frozen 3.

Zootopia 2, Frozen 3 and 4…So Many Sequels

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. D23 in 2024 has been reimagined to be more expansive and more immersive than ever before, with three packed days of showcases with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

So, it looks like this is the way of Disney now. Tons of sequels, little originals, and many, many profits. I am not upset about this, as I am happy to revisit these worlds as often as possible, but I would like to see even more originals from Disney and Pixar so that we can build even more new franchises to fall in love with. They want to become the powerhouse of old, and this is the way to do it for sure. I am more excited for Zootopia than Frozen, but both should be highly anticipated by all.

More from D23 all weekend long, as we bring it to you live.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!