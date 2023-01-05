Daughter Trailer And Poster Send A Chill Down Your Spine

Daughter is a new family horror film from writer and director Corey Deshon starring Casper Van Dien, Elyse Dinh, Vivien Ngô, and Ian Alexander. In the movie, a woman is kidnapped and inducted into a family whose bizarre behaviors and secrets lay bare a twisted past and and even more terrible future. Dark Star Pictures is releasing this one into select theaters and digital services on February 10th, with a DVD release set for May 9th. You can see the trailer below.

Daughter Is A Subject matter That Gives Me The Chills

"A young woman is kidnapped and inducted into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. As she navigates through this twisted dynamic, awful secrets about the past are revealed, leading to even darker implications about the future." Films about indoctrination and kidnapping always make me squirm in my seat, and this one has a real lived-in feel to it from the trailer that may make this a tougher watch than you may have thought. This is Deshon's directorial debut, and from the trailer alone, it looks like he has nailed the tone he was seeking. Below is the film's poster.

The last couple of years have been very strong for the indie horror scene, with digital services and streaming channels like Screambox and Shudder elevating some lesser-known creators and titles that otherwise would languish in obscurity. Daughter would definitely fall into that category and is looking to start 2023 off right as far as indie horror releases are concerned. With a good cast, a creepy hook, and a hungry director, this is one I am very curious to check out. Daughter will be in select theaters, digital services, and on-demand on February 10th and then released on DVD on May 9th. Fingers crossed, it's good.