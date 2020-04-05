Black Widow: Kevin Feige Teases a Rich Backstory for Natasha

Black Widow will now release on November 6th, but all of the press hyping the original May 1st date is still coming out. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is making the interview rounds talking all things Black Widow, including an interview for a cover story with Total Film. In that interview, the MCU architect teased that fans will be surprised by Natasha's backstory and history that we haven't been able to see yet.

Black Widow is Always Working Behind the Scenes

"She has such a rich backstory," Feige says. "We've hinted at it throughout all the other films. But we approach it in a completely unexpected way. She's been up to a lot all along – in between when we see her in the other movies – some of which will be surprising to people."

Those of us who have read a comic in our lives know the kinds of things he is referring to, but it will be interesting to see how far they take it in the film. To borrow from Nat and Clint, she has a ton of "red in her ledger". Will they delve into that, or just kind of shuffle it to the side a bit in favor of just making this an action film?

Could They Do Reshoots?

Now that the entirety of Phase 4 has been shifted, could Marvel Studios do some reshoots and change the order of some events? We know that starting with this phase, the Disney+ shows are going to tie-in very closely, and with the shift in schedules, Falcon & Winter Soldier may be affected by what is happening in Natasha's adventure. Who knows what delaying The Eternals does to that as well. There are a lot of questions still, and we are going to have to be patient for the answers right now.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It opens on November 6th.