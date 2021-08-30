Dave Franco To Direct Somebody I Used To Know For Amazon

Dave Franco has lined up his next directing gig. After the acclaim for his debut last year, The Rental, Amazon Studios will put out his next feature, Somebody I Used to Know. This is a romantic comedy, co-written by Franco and Alison Brie. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemons will star, and production on the film must be starting sooner than later, as it is slated to debut on the streaming service in 2022. "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," said Franco. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."

Dave Franco + Alison Brie = Magic

"Amazon Studios announced today that Dave Franco will direct the upcoming Amazon Original film Somebody I Used to Know from a script he wrote alongside Alison Brie. Brie will also star in the Temple Hill Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures-produced romantic comedy alongside Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons. Producers include Temple Hill's Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Black Bear's Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay, and Michael Heimler. Executive producers include Franco, Brie, Temple Hill's Laura Quicksilver, Black Bear's Teddy Schwarzman, and Bart Lipton. The film will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide next year. Somebody I Used to Know follows workaholic Ally (Brie), who, on a trip to her hometown, spends a night reminiscing with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis), which makes her start to question everything about the choices she's made and the person she's become. And things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Clemons), a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be."