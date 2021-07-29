David Ayer Attempts to Make the Release of The Suicide Squad About Him

As soon as Warner Bros. made the decision to give Zack Snyder $70 million to recut a movie that underperformed and went over budget as a transparent attempt to try and get people to sign up for HBO Max, it was only a matter of time before fandom tried to make it happen again. There is plenty of evidence that the first cut of David Ayer's Suicide Squad in 2016 was a very different movie. The first teaser shown at Hall H at Comic-Con, which was leaked and then released by Warner Bros., seems to indicate a different movie than the one we got. This is not an uncommon thing that happens in Hollywood, even if certain subsets of fandom seem to think so. During the brief time that Disney fired James Gunn for completely bullshit reasons, Warner Bros. snatched him up and let him make whatever DC movie he wanted. Gunn chose The Suicide Squad and, as least as everyone has said in public, let Gunn make the movie he wanted. The first reviews have come down about the movie, and so far, the reactions have been extremely positive. This is absolutely Gunn's moment to shine, and, for some reason, Ayer took to Twitter to make it about him instead.

This might be something that Ayer doesn't want to hear, but critics are allowed to compare these two movies. That is part of criticism, and there is no avoiding that these movies are linked. They share some of the same cast, so they are going to be compared. Ayer's movie, the cut that we have all seen, is the one that critics have to compare to. Not some supposedly finished cut that exists somewhere in LA. These movies will be compared, probably unfavorably, and that's the way it is. This moment is not about you, David; this is Gunn's moment to shine. At the time of writing [this could very well change since the number of critics that have seen The Suicide Squad is still very small], this is Gunn's best-reviewed movie to date. This isn't about you, or your cut, or how much you're never quitting, or how you did some "hoodrat shit" as a kid. The cut of your movie that made it to theaters was bad, we can all agree on that, but it's not about you. Not anymore. You say this will be the last time you speak on this; this wasn't the time to speak on it at all.

The Suicide Squad Detailed Summary: Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.