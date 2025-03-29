Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: hurry up tomorrow

Hurry Up Tomorrow: New International Poster Has Been Released

A new international poster for Hurry Up Tomorrow, the new film which stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, has been released.

Lionsgate aims to rebound in 2025 after a rough 2024 at the box office.

Film explores a musician's thrilling odyssey, promising a unique cinematic experience.

Official release date set for May 16; anticipation builds ahead of potential CinemaCon reveals.

It's really a shame that Lionsgate does the right thing most of the time and doesn't seem to get rewarded for it. 2024 was an extremely rough year for the studio, and 2025 is starting off on an all-right note at best. They are looking to recoup a lot of that damage in June with Ballerina, but they have some other films coming out, too. One of them is Hurry Up Tomorrow, which looks like it could be the sort of buckwild that is up much up someone's alley or something that they hate for the rest of their lives. Lionsgate picks up a wide variety of movies to distribute in terms of genre, tone, and rating, and this is the other end of the Christian Christmas movie spectrum. There is a decent chance we're going to learn more about this one at CinemaCon next week, but for now, we have the one trailer to go by and we got a new international poster as well. It ended up on IMP Awards and the Lionsgate official EPK.

Hurry Up Tomorrow: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.

Hurry Up Tomorrow, directed by Trey Edward Shults features Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan, exclusively in theaters on May 16.

