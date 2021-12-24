Death on the Nile: New Trailer, 2 New Posters, and 4 HQ Images

The last of the Fox holdout movies are finally coming out, and the big one that people were wondering if it would be released at all was Death on the Nile. At this point, several cast members have been involved in scandals ranging from annoying to extremely serious, with star Armie Hammer being the biggest one. 20th Century Studios released a new trailer for the movie, and they really seem to be editing around Hammer. There isn't any avoiding him when it comes to the story, and the allegations against him are extremely serious. So far, we're looking at a February 2022 release as the number of films that moved over to Disney when they bought Fox slowly continues to dwindle.

Summary: Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, stars Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand. It is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022.