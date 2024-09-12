Posted in: Film Festival, Movies | Tagged: , , , , ,

Beyond Fest 2024 Announces Line-Up: Terrifier 3, Salem's Lot, More

The full line-up for this year's Beyond Fest 2024 has been revealed, including Terrifier 3, Salem's Lot, and a new cut of Hush.

Article Summary

  • Beyond Fest 2024 brings exciting premieres like Terrifier 3 and a new cut of Hush.
  • The festival runs from September 25th to October 9th in Los Angeles.
  • Special screenings include Salem's Lot, Hellboy, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
  • Don't miss guests such as Mike Flanagan, Sam Raimi, and Kyle MacLachlan in attendance.

Beyond Fest 2024 takes place in Los Angeles from September 25th through October 9th. One of the country's largest genre film festivals, this year's line-up includes some of the most anticipated debuts and screenings in the US including Salem's Lot, The Brutalist, Anora, Nightbitch, A Real Pain, The Apprentice, Terrifier 3, the "Shush Cut" of Hush with Mike Flanagan in audience, and so much more. I would do anything to be there in person. Below you can find the full list of films screening at the event, and you can go right here for more information on how to attend any of the events.

Beyond Fest 2024 Announces Line-Up: Terrifier 3, Salem's Lot, More
Credit Beyond Fest

Beyond Fest 2024 Full Line-Up

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

DEVARA: PART 1

Special Screening

Director: Koratala Siva

Country: India

Runtime: 165 minutes

2024

HUSH – Shush Cut

Beyond Fest World Premiere

Director: Mike Flanagan

Country: United States

Runtime: 87 minutes

Guests: Director Mike Flanagan in attendance

2016

LAKE MUNGO

International Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Joel Anderson

Country: Australia

Runtime: 89 minutes

Guests: Special introduction by director Mike Flanagan

2008

ED WOOD

Special Screening – 30th Anniversary – in 35mm

Director: Tim Burton

Country: United States

Runtime: 127 minutes

Guests: Screenwriters Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in attendance

1994

THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE

Special Screening – 50th Anniversary – in 35mm

Director: Tobe Hooper

Country: United States

Runtime: 83 minutes

Guests: Writer Kim Henkel, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Actor Teri McMinn, Actor Edwin Neal, Actor William Vail,  Actor Allen Danziger, Actor John Dugan, Production Manager Ron Bozman, Post-Production Sound Supervisor Wayne Bell, Actor Ed Guinn,  Sound Recorder Ted Nicolaou, Editor Larry Carroll, Camera Assistant  Michael McClary in attendance

1974

CHAIN REACTIONS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Alexandre O. Philippe

Country: United States

Runtime: 103 minutes

Guests: Director Alexandre O. Philippe in attendance

2024

DARKMAN

Special Screening – in 35mm

Director: Sam Raimi

Country: United States

Runtime: 96 minutes

Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance

1990

THE QUICK AND THE DEAD

Special Screening – in 35mm

Director: Sam Raimi

Country: United States

Runtime: 108 minutes

Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance

1995

DRAG ME TO HELL

Beyond Fest Special Screening – in 35mm

Director: Sam Raimi

Country: United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance

2009

THE FALL

West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Tarsem Singh

Country: United States, India

Runtime: 117 minutes

Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance

2006

Terrifier 3 Teaser Trailer Will Drop This Wednesday
TERRIFIER 3 | Photo Credit: Jesse Korman; Courtesy of Dark Age Cinema

TERRIFIER 3

West Coast Premiere

Director: Damien Leone

Country: United States

Runtime: 128 minutes

Guests:

2024

IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Greg Jardin

Country: United States

Runtime: 103 minutes

Guests: Director Greg Jardin in attendance

2024

THE PLATFORM 2

U.S. Premiere

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Country: Spain

Runtime: 99 minutes

Guests:

2024

HELLBOY

Special Screening – 20th Anniversary

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Country: United States

Runtime: 122 minutes

Guests: Actor Ron Perlman in attendance

2004

THE CROW

Special 30th Anniversary Screening  – Co-Presented by Rucking Fotten

Director: Alex Proyas

Country: United States

Runtime: 102

1994

THE CELL

World Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Tarsem Singh

Country: United States, Germany

Runtime: 107 minutes

Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance

2000

SAW

Beyond Fest Special 20th Anniversary Screening

Director: James Wan

Country: United States

Runtime: 103 minutes

Guests: Actor Cary Elwes, Writer Leigh Whannell, Producer Oren Koules, Producer Mark Burg, actor Tobin Bell in attendance

2004

JIMMY AND STIGGS

World Premiere

Director: Joe Begos

Country: United States

Runtime: 78 minutes

Guests: Director Joe Begos and producer and editor Josh Ethier in attendance

2024

DUNE

Special Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country: United States

Runtime: 140 minutes

Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance

1984

BLUE VELVET

Special Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance

1986

THE HIDDEN

Special Screening

Director: Jack Sholder

Country: United States

Runtime: 97 minutes

Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance

1987

Godzilla Minus One: New Pic Of The King Of Monsters Released
Credit Toho

GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR

Beyond Fest Special Screening

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Country: Japan

Runtime: 125 minutes

Guests:

2023

SHIN GODZILLA: ORTHOCHROMATIC

West Coast Premiere

Director: Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi

Country: Japan

Runtime: 119 minutes

Guests:

2023

MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT

International Premiere

Director: Tensai Okamura

Country: Japan

Runtime: 110 minutes

Guests: Actor Daiki Yamashita and actor Kenta Miyake in attendance

2024

EVENT HORIZON

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Country: UK, USA

Runtime: 96 minutes

Guests: Director Paul W.S. Anderson in attendance

1997

SERPENT'S PATH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: France, Japan

Runtime: 113 minutes

Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance

2024

PULSE

Special Screening

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: Japan

Runtime: 118 minutes

Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance

2001

SPEED

Special Screening – 30th Anniversary Screening

Director: Jan de Bont

Country: United States

Runtime: 116 minutes

Guests: Director Jan de Bont, actor Keanu Reeves and actor Sandra Bullock in attendance

1994

Salem's Lot: New Photos For Stephen King Adaptation Released By Max
Salem's Lot Still. Photograph by Courtesy of New Line Cinema/Max

AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON

SALEM'S LOT

World Premiere

Director: Gary Dauberman

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes
Guests:

2024

THE BABADOOK

Beyond Fest Special Screening

Director: Jennifer Kent

Country: Australia

Runtime: 94 minutes

Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance
2014

THE NIGHTINGALE

Special Screening

Director: Jennifer Kent

Country: Australia

Runtime: 136 minutes

Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance

2018

SOUTHERN COMFORT

Special Screening

Director: Walter Hill

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

Guests: Director Walter Hill in attendance

1981

TOTAL RECALL

Special Screening – in 70mm

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes
1990

SCARFACE

Special Screening

Director: Brian De Palma

Country: United States

Runtime: 165 minutes

Special Guests: Actor Al Pacino in attendance
1983

HOLD YOUR BREATH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Karrie Crouse, William Joines

Country: United States

Runtime: 94 minutes

Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance
2024

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE

Special Screening

Director: Sean Durkin

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 minutes

Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance
2011

LETHAL WEAPON

Special Screening

Director: Richard Donner

Country: United States

Runtime: 117 minutes
1987

KISS KISS, BANG BANG

Special Screening

Director: Shane Black

Country: United States

Runtime: 103 minutes
2005

THE LAST BOY SCOUT

Special Screening – in 35MM

Director: Tony Scott

Country: United States

Runtime: 105 minutes
1991

THE NICE GUYS

Special Screening – in 35MM

Director: Shane Black

Country: United States

Runtime: 116 minutes

Guests: Director and writer Shane Black in attendance
2016

April 12, 2016: Actor Sebastian Stan at the world premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com
April 12, 2016: Actor Sebastian Stan at the world premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

THE APPRENTICE

Los Angeles Premiere

Director: Ali Abbasi

Country: United States, Denmark, Canada, Ireland

Runtime: 120 minutes

Guests:
2024

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

Special Screening

Director: Wes Craven

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Guests: Actors Heather Langenkamp, Lin Shanye, Amanda Wyss and Ronee Blakley, moderator Barbara Crampton in attendance
1984

MELVIN GOES TO DINNER

World Premiere – HD Restoration

Director: Bob Odenkirk

Country: United States

Runtime: 83 minutes

Guests: Director Bob Odenkirk; Producer Naomi Odenkirk, Writer and actor Michael Blieden, Actor Stephanie Courtney, Actor Matt Price, Actor Annabelle Gurwich, Producer DJ Paul, Producer Jeff Sussman, Director of Photography Alex Vendler in attendance
2003

NIGHTBITCH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Marielle Heller

Country: United States

Runtime: 98 minutes

Guests: Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus of The Bechdel Cast in attendance

LITTLE BITES

West Coast Premiere

Director: Spider One

Country: United States

Runtime: 105 minutes

Guests: Director Spider One, Actor Krsy Fox in attendance
2024

V/H/S BEYOND

West Coast Premiere

Director(s): Jordan Downey, Christian and Justin Long, Justin Martinez, Virat Pal and Kate Siegel

Country: United States

Runtime: 114 minutes

Guests: To be confirmed

2024

A REAL PAIN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes
2024

BRING THEM DOWN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Christopher Andrews

Country: Ireland

Runtime: 105 minutes
2024

A BOY AND HIS DOG

Special Screening

Director: L.Q. Jones

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Guests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance
1975

THE HOT SPOT

Special Screening

Director: Dennis Hopper

Country: United States

Runtime: 130 minutes

Guests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance
1990

RUMOURS

West Coast Premiere

Director(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan Johson

Country: Germany, Canada

Runtime: 118 minutes

Guests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance
2024

THE GREEN FOG

Special Screening

Director(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan Johson

Country: Canada, United States

Runtime: 63 minutes

Guests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance
2017

THE SADDEST MUSIC IN THE WORLD

Special Screening

Director: Guy Maddin

Country: Canada

Runtime: 100 minutes

Guests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance
2003

BRAND UPON THE BRAIN!

Special Screening

Director: Guy Maddin

Country: Canada, United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

Guests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance

2006

THE BRUTALIST

West Coast Premiere – in 70MM

Director: Brady Corbet

Country: United States, United Kingdom, Hungary

Runtime: 215 minutes

Guests: Director Brady Corbet in attendance

2024

RICH FLU

International Premiere

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Country: Spain, United States

Runtime: 116 minutes
2024

PRESENCE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Steven Sodebergh

Country: United States

Runtime: 85 minutes
2024

CLOUD

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: Japan

Runtime: 124 minutes

Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance
2024

CHIME

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: Japan

Runtime: 45 minutes

Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance
2024

NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3

DANIELA FOREVER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Nacho Vigalondo

Country: Spain

Runtime: 113 minutes

2024

SKY PEALS

North American Premiere

Director: Moin Hussain

Country: UK

Runtime:: 91 min

2024

THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Magnus Van Horn

Country: Denmark

Runtime: 115 minutes

2024

A DESERT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Joshua Erkmann

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

2024

Guest: Director Joshua Erkmann, Producer Hugh Barbier, Actor Sarah Lind in attendance.

A MAN ESCAPED

Director: Robert Bresson

Country: France

Runtime: 99 minutes

1956

Guest: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance.

American Cinematheque's weekly "Sunday Print Edition" Series

THE LAST SACRIFICE

World Premiere

Director: Rupert Russell

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 90 minutes

Guests: Director Rupert Russell in attendance

2024

MALDOROR

West Coast Premiere

Director: Fabrice Du Welz

Country: France/Belgium

Runtime: 155 minutes

2024

ABOVE THE KNEE

World Premiere

Director: Viljar Boe

Country: Norway

Runtime: 90 minutes

2024

ZERO

World Premiere

Director: Jean-Luc Herbulot

Country: Senegal

Runtime: 90 minutes

Guests: Director Jean-Luc Herbulot and actor Hus Miller in attendance

2024

CINEMATIC VOID PRESENTS: A BELL FROM HELL

World Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Claudio Guerín Hill, Juan Antonio Bardem

Country: Spain

Runtime: 106 minutes

1973

BAAL

World Premiere

Director: Joseph Sims-Dennett

Country: Australia

Runtime: 102 minutes

2024

NIGHT CALL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Michiel Blanchart

Country: France, Belgium

Runtime: 97 minutes

2024

WHO'S WATCHING

World Premiere

Director: Tim Kasher

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes

2024

Guests: Director Tim Kasher, Producer Josh Ethier in attendance

TERRORVISION SECRET SCREENING

World Premiere of 4K Restoration

Director: xxxx xxxxx

Country: xxxxxx xxxxxx

Runtime: xx minutes

1995

Guests: Director and Actor in attendance

A RARE GRAND ALIGNMENT

International Premiere

Director: Cinqué Lee

Country: USA

Runtime 93 minutes

2023

SAYARA

US Premiere

Director: Can Evrenol

Country: Turkey

Runtime: 98 minutes

2024

GHOST KILLER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kensuke Sonomura

Country: Japan

Runtime: 105 minutes

2024

SHADOWLAND

World Premiere

Director: Otso Tiainen

Country: Finland

Runtime: 98 minutes

Guests: Director Otso Tiainen and producer Kalle Kinnunen in attendance

2024

SECONDS

Director: John Frankenheimer

Country: United States

Runtime: 107 minutes

1966

Guest: Director Joe Begos in attendance

American Cinematheque's weekly "Sunday Print Edition" Series

AJ GOES TO THE DOG PARK

West Coast Premiere

Director: Toby Jones

Country: United States

Runtime: 79 minutes

Guest: Director Toby Jones and members of cast in attendance

2024

ESCAPE FROM 21st CENTURY

West Coast Premiere

Director: Yang Li

Country: China

Runtime: 98 minutes

2024

NIGHT SILENCE

US Premiere

Director: Bartosz M. Kowalski

Country: Poland

Runtime: 88 minutes

2024

A MOTHER'S EMBRACE

International Premiere

Director: Cristian Ponce

Country: Brazil

Runtime: 90 minutes

2024

