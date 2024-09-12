Posted in: Film Festival, Movies | Tagged: Beyond Fest 2024, Hush, nightbitch, Salem's Lot, Terrifier 3, the apprentice

Beyond Fest 2024 Announces Line-Up: Terrifier 3, Salem's Lot, More

The full line-up for this year's Beyond Fest 2024 has been revealed, including Terrifier 3, Salem's Lot, and a new cut of Hush.

Article Summary Beyond Fest 2024 brings exciting premieres like Terrifier 3 and a new cut of Hush.

The festival runs from September 25th to October 9th in Los Angeles.

Special screenings include Salem's Lot, Hellboy, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Don't miss guests such as Mike Flanagan, Sam Raimi, and Kyle MacLachlan in attendance.

Beyond Fest 2024 takes place in Los Angeles from September 25th through October 9th. One of the country's largest genre film festivals, this year's line-up includes some of the most anticipated debuts and screenings in the US including Salem's Lot, The Brutalist, Anora, Nightbitch, A Real Pain, The Apprentice, Terrifier 3, the "Shush Cut" of Hush with Mike Flanagan in audience, and so much more. I would do anything to be there in person. Below you can find the full list of films screening at the event, and you can go right here for more information on how to attend any of the events.

Beyond Fest 2024 Full Line-Up

EGYPTIAN THEATRE DEVARA: PART 1 Special Screening Director: Koratala Siva Country: India Runtime: 165 minutes 2024 HUSH – Shush Cut Beyond Fest World Premiere Director: Mike Flanagan Country: United States Runtime: 87 minutes Guests: Director Mike Flanagan in attendance 2016 LAKE MUNGO International Premiere – 4K Restoration Director: Joel Anderson Country: Australia Runtime: 89 minutes Guests: Special introduction by director Mike Flanagan 2008 ED WOOD Special Screening – 30th Anniversary – in 35mm Director: Tim Burton Country: United States Runtime: 127 minutes Guests: Screenwriters Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in attendance 1994 THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE Special Screening – 50th Anniversary – in 35mm Director: Tobe Hooper Country: United States Runtime: 83 minutes Guests: Writer Kim Henkel, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Actor Teri McMinn, Actor Edwin Neal, Actor William Vail, Actor Allen Danziger, Actor John Dugan, Production Manager Ron Bozman, Post-Production Sound Supervisor Wayne Bell, Actor Ed Guinn, Sound Recorder Ted Nicolaou, Editor Larry Carroll, Camera Assistant Michael McClary in attendance 1974 CHAIN REACTIONS West Coast Premiere Director: Alexandre O. Philippe Country: United States Runtime: 103 minutes Guests: Director Alexandre O. Philippe in attendance 2024 DARKMAN Special Screening – in 35mm Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States Runtime: 96 minutes Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance 1990 THE QUICK AND THE DEAD Special Screening – in 35mm Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States Runtime: 108 minutes Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance 1995 DRAG ME TO HELL Beyond Fest Special Screening – in 35mm Director: Sam Raimi Country: United States Runtime: 99 minutes Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance 2009 THE FALL West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration Director: Tarsem Singh Country: United States, India Runtime: 117 minutes Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance 2006 TERRIFIER 3 West Coast Premiere Director: Damien Leone Country: United States Runtime: 128 minutes Guests: 2024 IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE West Coast Premiere Director: Greg Jardin Country: United States Runtime: 103 minutes Guests: Director Greg Jardin in attendance 2024 THE PLATFORM 2 U.S. Premiere Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Country: Spain Runtime: 99 minutes Guests: 2024 HELLBOY Special Screening – 20th Anniversary Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 122 minutes Guests: Actor Ron Perlman in attendance 2004 THE CROW Special 30th Anniversary Screening – Co-Presented by Rucking Fotten Director: Alex Proyas Country: United States Runtime: 102 1994 THE CELL World Premiere – 4K Restoration Director: Tarsem Singh Country: United States, Germany Runtime: 107 minutes Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance 2000 SAW Beyond Fest Special 20th Anniversary Screening Director: James Wan Country: United States Runtime: 103 minutes Guests: Actor Cary Elwes, Writer Leigh Whannell, Producer Oren Koules, Producer Mark Burg, actor Tobin Bell in attendance 2004 JIMMY AND STIGGS World Premiere Director: Joe Begos Country: United States Runtime: 78 minutes Guests: Director Joe Begos and producer and editor Josh Ethier in attendance 2024 DUNE Special Screening Director: David Lynch Country: United States Runtime: 140 minutes Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance 1984 BLUE VELVET Special Screening Director: David Lynch Country: United States Runtime: 120 minutes Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance 1986 THE HIDDEN Special Screening Director: Jack Sholder Country: United States Runtime: 97 minutes Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance 1987 GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR Beyond Fest Special Screening Director: Takashi Yamazaki Country: Japan Runtime: 125 minutes Guests: 2023 SHIN GODZILLA: ORTHOCHROMATIC West Coast Premiere Director: Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi Country: Japan Runtime: 119 minutes Guests: 2023 MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT International Premiere Director: Tensai Okamura Country: Japan Runtime: 110 minutes Guests: Actor Daiki Yamashita and actor Kenta Miyake in attendance 2024 EVENT HORIZON Director: Paul W.S. Anderson Country: UK, USA Runtime: 96 minutes Guests: Director Paul W.S. Anderson in attendance 1997 SERPENT'S PATH West Coast Premiere Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa Country: France, Japan Runtime: 113 minutes Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance 2024 PULSE Special Screening Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa Country: Japan Runtime: 118 minutes Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance 2001 SPEED Special Screening – 30th Anniversary Screening Director: Jan de Bont Country: United States Runtime: 116 minutes Guests: Director Jan de Bont, actor Keanu Reeves and actor Sandra Bullock in attendance 1994 AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON SALEM'S LOT World Premiere Director: Gary Dauberman Country: United States Runtime: 113 minutes

Guests: 2024 THE BABADOOK Beyond Fest Special Screening Director: Jennifer Kent Country: Australia Runtime: 94 minutes Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance

2014 THE NIGHTINGALE Special Screening Director: Jennifer Kent Country: Australia Runtime: 136 minutes Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance 2018 SOUTHERN COMFORT Special Screening Director: Walter Hill Country: United States Runtime: 106 minutes Guests: Director Walter Hill in attendance 1981 TOTAL RECALL Special Screening – in 70mm Director: Paul Verhoeven Country: United States Runtime: 113 minutes

1990 SCARFACE Special Screening Director: Brian De Palma Country: United States Runtime: 165 minutes Special Guests: Actor Al Pacino in attendance

1983 HOLD YOUR BREATH West Coast Premiere Director: Karrie Crouse, William Joines Country: United States Runtime: 94 minutes Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance

2024 MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE Special Screening Director: Sean Durkin Country: United States Runtime: 102 minutes Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance

2011 LETHAL WEAPON Special Screening Director: Richard Donner Country: United States Runtime: 117 minutes

1987 KISS KISS, BANG BANG Special Screening Director: Shane Black Country: United States Runtime: 103 minutes

2005 THE LAST BOY SCOUT Special Screening – in 35MM Director: Tony Scott Country: United States Runtime: 105 minutes

1991 THE NICE GUYS Special Screening – in 35MM Director: Shane Black Country: United States Runtime: 116 minutes Guests: Director and writer Shane Black in attendance

2016 THE APPRENTICE Los Angeles Premiere Director: Ali Abbasi Country: United States, Denmark, Canada, Ireland Runtime: 120 minutes Guests:

2024 A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET Special Screening Director: Wes Craven Country: United States Runtime: 91 minutes Guests: Actors Heather Langenkamp, Lin Shanye, Amanda Wyss and Ronee Blakley, moderator Barbara Crampton in attendance

1984 MELVIN GOES TO DINNER World Premiere – HD Restoration Director: Bob Odenkirk Country: United States Runtime: 83 minutes Guests: Director Bob Odenkirk; Producer Naomi Odenkirk, Writer and actor Michael Blieden, Actor Stephanie Courtney, Actor Matt Price, Actor Annabelle Gurwich, Producer DJ Paul, Producer Jeff Sussman, Director of Photography Alex Vendler in attendance

2003 NIGHTBITCH West Coast Premiere Director: Marielle Heller Country: United States Runtime: 98 minutes Guests: Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus of The Bechdel Cast in attendance LITTLE BITES West Coast Premiere Director: Spider One Country: United States Runtime: 105 minutes Guests: Director Spider One, Actor Krsy Fox in attendance

2024 V/H/S BEYOND West Coast Premiere Director(s): Jordan Downey, Christian and Justin Long, Justin Martinez, Virat Pal and Kate Siegel Country: United States Runtime: 114 minutes Guests: To be confirmed 2024 A REAL PAIN West Coast Premiere Director: Jesse Eisenberg Country: United States Runtime: 90 minutes

2024 BRING THEM DOWN West Coast Premiere Director: Christopher Andrews Country: Ireland Runtime: 105 minutes

2024 A BOY AND HIS DOG Special Screening Director: L.Q. Jones Country: United States Runtime: 91 minutes Guests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance

1975 THE HOT SPOT Special Screening Director: Dennis Hopper Country: United States Runtime: 130 minutes Guests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance

1990 RUMOURS West Coast Premiere Director(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan Johson Country: Germany, Canada Runtime: 118 minutes Guests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance

2024 THE GREEN FOG Special Screening Director(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan Johson Country: Canada, United States Runtime: 63 minutes Guests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance

2017 THE SADDEST MUSIC IN THE WORLD Special Screening Director: Guy Maddin Country: Canada Runtime: 100 minutes Guests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance

2003 BRAND UPON THE BRAIN! Special Screening Director: Guy Maddin Country: Canada, United States Runtime: 99 minutes Guests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance 2006 THE BRUTALIST West Coast Premiere – in 70MM Director: Brady Corbet Country: United States, United Kingdom, Hungary Runtime: 215 minutes Guests: Director Brady Corbet in attendance 2024 RICH FLU International Premiere Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Country: Spain, United States Runtime: 116 minutes

2024 PRESENCE West Coast Premiere Director: Steven Sodebergh Country: United States Runtime: 85 minutes

2024 CLOUD West Coast Premiere Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa Country: Japan Runtime: 124 minutes Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance

2024 CHIME West Coast Premiere Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa Country: Japan Runtime: 45 minutes Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance

2024 NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3 DANIELA FOREVER West Coast Premiere Director: Nacho Vigalondo Country: Spain Runtime: 113 minutes 2024 SKY PEALS North American Premiere Director: Moin Hussain Country: UK Runtime:: 91 min 2024 THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE West Coast Premiere Director: Magnus Van Horn Country: Denmark Runtime: 115 minutes 2024 A DESERT West Coast Premiere Director: Joshua Erkmann Country: United States Runtime: 100 minutes 2024 Guest: Director Joshua Erkmann, Producer Hugh Barbier, Actor Sarah Lind in attendance. A MAN ESCAPED Director: Robert Bresson Country: France Runtime: 99 minutes 1956 Guest: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance. American Cinematheque's weekly "Sunday Print Edition" Series THE LAST SACRIFICE World Premiere Director: Rupert Russell Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 90 minutes Guests: Director Rupert Russell in attendance 2024 MALDOROR West Coast Premiere Director: Fabrice Du Welz Country: France/Belgium Runtime: 155 minutes 2024 ABOVE THE KNEE World Premiere Director: Viljar Boe Country: Norway Runtime: 90 minutes 2024 ZERO World Premiere Director: Jean-Luc Herbulot Country: Senegal Runtime: 90 minutes Guests: Director Jean-Luc Herbulot and actor Hus Miller in attendance 2024 CINEMATIC VOID PRESENTS: A BELL FROM HELL World Premiere – 4K Restoration Director: Claudio Guerín Hill, Juan Antonio Bardem Country: Spain Runtime: 106 minutes 1973 BAAL World Premiere Director: Joseph Sims-Dennett Country: Australia Runtime: 102 minutes 2024 NIGHT CALL West Coast Premiere Director: Michiel Blanchart Country: France, Belgium Runtime: 97 minutes 2024 WHO'S WATCHING World Premiere Director: Tim Kasher Country: United States Runtime: 90 minutes 2024 Guests: Director Tim Kasher, Producer Josh Ethier in attendance TERRORVISION SECRET SCREENING World Premiere of 4K Restoration Director: xxxx xxxxx Country: xxxxxx xxxxxx Runtime: xx minutes 1995 Guests: Director and Actor in attendance A RARE GRAND ALIGNMENT International Premiere Director: Cinqué Lee Country: USA Runtime 93 minutes 2023 SAYARA US Premiere Director: Can Evrenol Country: Turkey Runtime: 98 minutes 2024 GHOST KILLER West Coast Premiere Director: Kensuke Sonomura Country: Japan Runtime: 105 minutes 2024 SHADOWLAND World Premiere Director: Otso Tiainen Country: Finland Runtime: 98 minutes Guests: Director Otso Tiainen and producer Kalle Kinnunen in attendance 2024 SECONDS Director: John Frankenheimer Country: United States Runtime: 107 minutes 1966 Guest: Director Joe Begos in attendance American Cinematheque's weekly "Sunday Print Edition" Series AJ GOES TO THE DOG PARK West Coast Premiere Director: Toby Jones Country: United States Runtime: 79 minutes Guest: Director Toby Jones and members of cast in attendance 2024 ESCAPE FROM 21st CENTURY West Coast Premiere Director: Yang Li Country: China Runtime: 98 minutes 2024 NIGHT SILENCE US Premiere Director: Bartosz M. Kowalski Country: Poland Runtime: 88 minutes 2024 A MOTHER'S EMBRACE International Premiere Director: Cristian Ponce Country: Brazil Runtime: 90 minutes 2024

