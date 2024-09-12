Posted in: Film Festival, Movies | Tagged: Beyond Fest 2024, Hush, nightbitch, Salem's Lot, Terrifier 3, the apprentice
Beyond Fest 2024 Announces Line-Up: Terrifier 3, Salem's Lot, More
The full line-up for this year's Beyond Fest 2024 has been revealed, including Terrifier 3, Salem's Lot, and a new cut of Hush.
Article Summary
- Beyond Fest 2024 brings exciting premieres like Terrifier 3 and a new cut of Hush.
- The festival runs from September 25th to October 9th in Los Angeles.
- Special screenings include Salem's Lot, Hellboy, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
- Don't miss guests such as Mike Flanagan, Sam Raimi, and Kyle MacLachlan in attendance.
Beyond Fest 2024 takes place in Los Angeles from September 25th through October 9th. One of the country's largest genre film festivals, this year's line-up includes some of the most anticipated debuts and screenings in the US including Salem's Lot, The Brutalist, Anora, Nightbitch, A Real Pain, The Apprentice, Terrifier 3, the "Shush Cut" of Hush with Mike Flanagan in audience, and so much more. I would do anything to be there in person. Below you can find the full list of films screening at the event, and you can go right here for more information on how to attend any of the events.
Beyond Fest 2024 Full Line-Up
EGYPTIAN THEATRE
DEVARA: PART 1
Special Screening
Director: Koratala Siva
Country: India
Runtime: 165 minutes
2024
HUSH – Shush Cut
Beyond Fest World Premiere
Director: Mike Flanagan
Country: United States
Runtime: 87 minutes
Guests: Director Mike Flanagan in attendance
2016
LAKE MUNGO
International Premiere – 4K Restoration
Director: Joel Anderson
Country: Australia
Runtime: 89 minutes
Guests: Special introduction by director Mike Flanagan
2008
ED WOOD
Special Screening – 30th Anniversary – in 35mm
Director: Tim Burton
Country: United States
Runtime: 127 minutes
Guests: Screenwriters Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in attendance
1994
THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE
Special Screening – 50th Anniversary – in 35mm
Director: Tobe Hooper
Country: United States
Runtime: 83 minutes
Guests: Writer Kim Henkel, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Actor Teri McMinn, Actor Edwin Neal, Actor William Vail, Actor Allen Danziger, Actor John Dugan, Production Manager Ron Bozman, Post-Production Sound Supervisor Wayne Bell, Actor Ed Guinn, Sound Recorder Ted Nicolaou, Editor Larry Carroll, Camera Assistant Michael McClary in attendance
1974
CHAIN REACTIONS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Alexandre O. Philippe
Country: United States
Runtime: 103 minutes
Guests: Director Alexandre O. Philippe in attendance
2024
DARKMAN
Special Screening – in 35mm
Director: Sam Raimi
Country: United States
Runtime: 96 minutes
Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance
1990
THE QUICK AND THE DEAD
Special Screening – in 35mm
Director: Sam Raimi
Country: United States
Runtime: 108 minutes
Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance
1995
DRAG ME TO HELL
Beyond Fest Special Screening – in 35mm
Director: Sam Raimi
Country: United States
Runtime: 99 minutes
Guests: Director Sam Raimi in attendance
2009
THE FALL
West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration
Director: Tarsem Singh
Country: United States, India
Runtime: 117 minutes
Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance
2006
TERRIFIER 3
West Coast Premiere
Director: Damien Leone
Country: United States
Runtime: 128 minutes
Guests:
2024
IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Greg Jardin
Country: United States
Runtime: 103 minutes
Guests: Director Greg Jardin in attendance
2024
THE PLATFORM 2
U.S. Premiere
Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
Country: Spain
Runtime: 99 minutes
Guests:
2024
HELLBOY
Special Screening – 20th Anniversary
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Country: United States
Runtime: 122 minutes
Guests: Actor Ron Perlman in attendance
2004
THE CROW
Special 30th Anniversary Screening – Co-Presented by Rucking Fotten
Director: Alex Proyas
Country: United States
Runtime: 102
1994
THE CELL
World Premiere – 4K Restoration
Director: Tarsem Singh
Country: United States, Germany
Runtime: 107 minutes
Guests: Director Tarsem Singh in attendance
2000
SAW
Beyond Fest Special 20th Anniversary Screening
Director: James Wan
Country: United States
Runtime: 103 minutes
Guests: Actor Cary Elwes, Writer Leigh Whannell, Producer Oren Koules, Producer Mark Burg, actor Tobin Bell in attendance
2004
JIMMY AND STIGGS
World Premiere
Director: Joe Begos
Country: United States
Runtime: 78 minutes
Guests: Director Joe Begos and producer and editor Josh Ethier in attendance
2024
DUNE
Special Screening
Director: David Lynch
Country: United States
Runtime: 140 minutes
Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance
1984
BLUE VELVET
Special Screening
Director: David Lynch
Country: United States
Runtime: 120 minutes
Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance
1986
THE HIDDEN
Special Screening
Director: Jack Sholder
Country: United States
Runtime: 97 minutes
Guests: Actor Kyle MacLachlan in attendance
1987
GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR
Beyond Fest Special Screening
Director: Takashi Yamazaki
Country: Japan
Runtime: 125 minutes
Guests:
2023
SHIN GODZILLA: ORTHOCHROMATIC
West Coast Premiere
Director: Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi
Country: Japan
Runtime: 119 minutes
Guests:
2023
MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT
International Premiere
Director: Tensai Okamura
Country: Japan
Runtime: 110 minutes
Guests: Actor Daiki Yamashita and actor Kenta Miyake in attendance
2024
EVENT HORIZON
Director: Paul W.S. Anderson
Country: UK, USA
Runtime: 96 minutes
Guests: Director Paul W.S. Anderson in attendance
1997
SERPENT'S PATH
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: France, Japan
Runtime: 113 minutes
Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance
2024
PULSE
Special Screening
Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: Japan
Runtime: 118 minutes
Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance
2001
SPEED
Special Screening – 30th Anniversary Screening
Director: Jan de Bont
Country: United States
Runtime: 116 minutes
Guests: Director Jan de Bont, actor Keanu Reeves and actor Sandra Bullock in attendance
1994
AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON
SALEM'S LOT
World Premiere
Director: Gary Dauberman
Country: United States
Runtime: 113 minutes
Guests:
2024
THE BABADOOK
Beyond Fest Special Screening
Director: Jennifer Kent
Country: Australia
Runtime: 94 minutes
Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance
2014
THE NIGHTINGALE
Special Screening
Director: Jennifer Kent
Country: Australia
Runtime: 136 minutes
Guests: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance
2018
SOUTHERN COMFORT
Special Screening
Director: Walter Hill
Country: United States
Runtime: 106 minutes
Guests: Director Walter Hill in attendance
1981
TOTAL RECALL
Special Screening – in 70mm
Director: Paul Verhoeven
Country: United States
Runtime: 113 minutes
1990
SCARFACE
Special Screening
Director: Brian De Palma
Country: United States
Runtime: 165 minutes
Special Guests: Actor Al Pacino in attendance
1983
HOLD YOUR BREATH
West Coast Premiere
Director: Karrie Crouse, William Joines
Country: United States
Runtime: 94 minutes
Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance
2024
MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE
Special Screening
Director: Sean Durkin
Country: United States
Runtime: 102 minutes
Special Guests: Actor Sarah Paulson in attendance
2011
LETHAL WEAPON
Special Screening
Director: Richard Donner
Country: United States
Runtime: 117 minutes
1987
KISS KISS, BANG BANG
Special Screening
Director: Shane Black
Country: United States
Runtime: 103 minutes
2005
THE LAST BOY SCOUT
Special Screening – in 35MM
Director: Tony Scott
Country: United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
1991
THE NICE GUYS
Special Screening – in 35MM
Director: Shane Black
Country: United States
Runtime: 116 minutes
Guests: Director and writer Shane Black in attendance
2016
THE APPRENTICE
Los Angeles Premiere
Director: Ali Abbasi
Country: United States, Denmark, Canada, Ireland
Runtime: 120 minutes
Guests:
2024
A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET
Special Screening
Director: Wes Craven
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
Guests: Actors Heather Langenkamp, Lin Shanye, Amanda Wyss and Ronee Blakley, moderator Barbara Crampton in attendance
1984
MELVIN GOES TO DINNER
World Premiere – HD Restoration
Director: Bob Odenkirk
Country: United States
Runtime: 83 minutes
Guests: Director Bob Odenkirk; Producer Naomi Odenkirk, Writer and actor Michael Blieden, Actor Stephanie Courtney, Actor Matt Price, Actor Annabelle Gurwich, Producer DJ Paul, Producer Jeff Sussman, Director of Photography Alex Vendler in attendance
2003
NIGHTBITCH
West Coast Premiere
Director: Marielle Heller
Country: United States
Runtime: 98 minutes
Guests: Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus of The Bechdel Cast in attendance
LITTLE BITES
West Coast Premiere
Director: Spider One
Country: United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
Guests: Director Spider One, Actor Krsy Fox in attendance
2024
V/H/S BEYOND
West Coast Premiere
Director(s): Jordan Downey, Christian and Justin Long, Justin Martinez, Virat Pal and Kate Siegel
Country: United States
Runtime: 114 minutes
Guests: To be confirmed
2024
A REAL PAIN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jesse Eisenberg
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2024
BRING THEM DOWN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Christopher Andrews
Country: Ireland
Runtime: 105 minutes
2024
A BOY AND HIS DOG
Special Screening
Director: L.Q. Jones
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
Guests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance
1975
THE HOT SPOT
Special Screening
Director: Dennis Hopper
Country: United States
Runtime: 130 minutes
Guests: Actor Don Johnson in attendance
1990
RUMOURS
West Coast Premiere
Director(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan Johson
Country: Germany, Canada
Runtime: 118 minutes
Guests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance
2024
THE GREEN FOG
Special Screening
Director(s): Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan Johson
Country: Canada, United States
Runtime: 63 minutes
Guests: Directors Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson in attendance
2017
THE SADDEST MUSIC IN THE WORLD
Special Screening
Director: Guy Maddin
Country: Canada
Runtime: 100 minutes
Guests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance
2003
BRAND UPON THE BRAIN!
Special Screening
Director: Guy Maddin
Country: Canada, United States
Runtime: 99 minutes
Guests: Director Guy Maddin in attendance
2006
THE BRUTALIST
West Coast Premiere – in 70MM
Director: Brady Corbet
Country: United States, United Kingdom, Hungary
Runtime: 215 minutes
Guests: Director Brady Corbet in attendance
2024
RICH FLU
International Premiere
Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
Country: Spain, United States
Runtime: 116 minutes
2024
PRESENCE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Steven Sodebergh
Country: United States
Runtime: 85 minutes
2024
CLOUD
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: Japan
Runtime: 124 minutes
Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance
2024
CHIME
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: Japan
Runtime: 45 minutes
Guests: Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa in attendance
2024
NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3
DANIELA FOREVER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Nacho Vigalondo
Country: Spain
Runtime: 113 minutes
2024
SKY PEALS
North American Premiere
Director: Moin Hussain
Country: UK
Runtime:: 91 min
2024
THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Magnus Van Horn
Country: Denmark
Runtime: 115 minutes
2024
A DESERT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Joshua Erkmann
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
2024
Guest: Director Joshua Erkmann, Producer Hugh Barbier, Actor Sarah Lind in attendance.
A MAN ESCAPED
Director: Robert Bresson
Country: France
Runtime: 99 minutes
1956
Guest: Director Jennifer Kent in attendance.
American Cinematheque's weekly "Sunday Print Edition" Series
THE LAST SACRIFICE
World Premiere
Director: Rupert Russell
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 90 minutes
Guests: Director Rupert Russell in attendance
2024
MALDOROR
West Coast Premiere
Director: Fabrice Du Welz
Country: France/Belgium
Runtime: 155 minutes
2024
ABOVE THE KNEE
World Premiere
Director: Viljar Boe
Country: Norway
Runtime: 90 minutes
2024
ZERO
World Premiere
Director: Jean-Luc Herbulot
Country: Senegal
Runtime: 90 minutes
Guests: Director Jean-Luc Herbulot and actor Hus Miller in attendance
2024
CINEMATIC VOID PRESENTS: A BELL FROM HELL
World Premiere – 4K Restoration
Director: Claudio Guerín Hill, Juan Antonio Bardem
Country: Spain
Runtime: 106 minutes
1973
BAAL
World Premiere
Director: Joseph Sims-Dennett
Country: Australia
Runtime: 102 minutes
2024
NIGHT CALL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Michiel Blanchart
Country: France, Belgium
Runtime: 97 minutes
2024
WHO'S WATCHING
World Premiere
Director: Tim Kasher
Country: United States
Runtime: 90 minutes
2024
Guests: Director Tim Kasher, Producer Josh Ethier in attendance
TERRORVISION SECRET SCREENING
World Premiere of 4K Restoration
Director: xxxx xxxxx
Country: xxxxxx xxxxxx
Runtime: xx minutes
1995
Guests: Director and Actor in attendance
A RARE GRAND ALIGNMENT
International Premiere
Director: Cinqué Lee
Country: USA
Runtime 93 minutes
2023
SAYARA
US Premiere
Director: Can Evrenol
Country: Turkey
Runtime: 98 minutes
2024
GHOST KILLER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kensuke Sonomura
Country: Japan
Runtime: 105 minutes
2024
SHADOWLAND
World Premiere
Director: Otso Tiainen
Country: Finland
Runtime: 98 minutes
Guests: Director Otso Tiainen and producer Kalle Kinnunen in attendance
2024
SECONDS
Director: John Frankenheimer
Country: United States
Runtime: 107 minutes
1966
Guest: Director Joe Begos in attendance
American Cinematheque's weekly "Sunday Print Edition" Series
AJ GOES TO THE DOG PARK
West Coast Premiere
Director: Toby Jones
Country: United States
Runtime: 79 minutes
Guest: Director Toby Jones and members of cast in attendance
2024
ESCAPE FROM 21st CENTURY
West Coast Premiere
Director: Yang Li
Country: China
Runtime: 98 minutes
2024
NIGHT SILENCE
US Premiere
Director: Bartosz M. Kowalski
Country: Poland
Runtime: 88 minutes
2024
A MOTHER'S EMBRACE
International Premiere
Director: Cristian Ponce
Country: Brazil
Runtime: 90 minutes
2024