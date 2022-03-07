Deep Water: New Trailer, Poster, Images, and Behind-the-Scenes Images

We found out recently that many 20th Century Studios movies will be heading to Hulu instead of the big screen. That's a shame because films like Deep Water had the potential to really clean up at the box office if it's good. It looks like we're getting some serious Gone Girl vibes, and this is a reminder to check out the fantastically underrated A Simple Favor if this looks interesting to you. Hulu and 20th Century Studios shared the trailer, poster, images, and behind-the-scenes images for you to check out. This one drops in just under two weeks. Is it something you're going to be checking out?

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), "Deep Water" takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them. Directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, based on the novel "Deep Water" by Patricia Highsmith, "Deep Water" stars Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope. The film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Anthony Katagas. It will debut on March 18th exclusively as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and Prime Video in the UK and Worldwide (excluding the U.S., China, Russia, and the Middle East).