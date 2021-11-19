Delroy Lindo Is Reportedly Joining the Cast of Blade

When people think of the comic book movies that kicked off the boom we are experiencing right now, a lot of people would think of the original X-Men or the first Spider-Man movie that came out by director Sam Raimi. However, a third movie is part of the 1-2-3 punch that rarely gets the credit it deserves, and that is the original Blade. It was released just a mere fourteen months after the release of Batman & Robin, which everyone declared was going to be the end of comic book movies. It was unapologetically R-rated and was successful enough that it spawned two more films. It absolutely paved the way for comic book movies, not just R-rated comic book movies, and should be given just as much credit as X-Men and Spider-Man. During San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel surprised everyone by bringing out the absolutely fantastic Mahershala Ali and revealed that he would be playing a new version of the character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, the movie has gained a writer and a director, but we haven't heard much since. However, today we got our first potential casting announcement. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Harder They Fall's Delroy Lindo is in final talks to join the cast.

At the moment, we don't know what role Lindo would be playing in Blade, and we also have no real clues about when production is set to start. There were rumors earlier this year that Marvel was going to release Blade in October 2022, but since then, everything got delayed again, and that isn't enough time to shoot a movie and do post-production. It is much more likely that production is going to start sometime next year, and it will have a 2023 release date.