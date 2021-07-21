Demonic: Full Trailer For Neill Blomkamp's Horror Film Is Here

Demonic is finally releasing on August 20th, and this morning the full trailer for the innovative new horror film from director Neill Blomkamp. The film will utilize volumetric capture that turns actors into geometric objects. It makes for some crazy visuals, and in a film like the one Blomkamp is made, it adds to the terror. It is trippy to see, which you can in the brand new Demonic trailer down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Demonic – Official Trailer | HD | IFC Midnight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUUtdDnxRuY)

Demonic Will Be A Unique Experience For Sure

"In Demonic, a young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller from director Neill Blomkamp." While all of Blomkamp's films have had horror elements, this will be his first straight-up horror film. The man has such a keen eye for nastiness and making ugly things seem serene; some of the visuals in that trailer are downright gorgeous in their sinisterness. I have really high expectations for this one, fairly or not. The supreme letdown of the last ten years or so for me personally is that we will never see what he had in store for us in the Alien universe. I really think he may have had something truly special in store for that one, but if we can get him playing in the horror sandbox more as a result, then maybe it was an okay tradeoff.

IFC Midnight will be releasing Neill Blomkamp's Demonic in theaters, on-demand, and on digital services on August 20th. The film stars Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers. This is going to be a special one, so make sure you get out there and get this in front of your eyeballs on the biggest screen possible. If you can, that is.