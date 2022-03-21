Denis Villeneuve Talks Zendaya's Increased Role in Dune Part Two

Production for Dune Part Two is set to start later this year as director Denis Villeneuve is heading into the final leg of the awards season for Part One. It's still unclear whether or not Dune is going to end up walking away with an awards by the time the credits roll on the Ocars, but everyone is already looking toward Part Two and with good reason. Fans of Zendaya in particular should be looking forward to seeing a lot more of her in Dune Part Two and Villeneuve explained to Variety how she will take on a much bigger role.

"For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she'll have a prominent part. We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That's the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again."

Villeneuve also described a massive scene that will take place in Dune Part Two that he is eager to film and is anxious to see if he can get it right. He thinks, if he does, that it will be The Scene of the entire film

"It involves sandworms that's going to be one of the beautiful challenges of my life. And I know if I do it right, that will be the scene."

When it comes to the latest casting rumors, Villeneuve wouldn't confirm anything and it sounds like things are still progressing for Dune Part Two to start filming later this year so it can meet its October 2023 release date.

Dune Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune opened in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Dune: Part Two will be released on October 20, 2023.