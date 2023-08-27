Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: denis villeneuve, dune: part three, dune: part two, legendary, warner bros discovery

Denis Villeneuve Teases Dune: Part Three – "That Would Be The Dream"

Director Denis Villeneuve teases that a possible Dune: Part Three could be in the works and that "there are words on paper."

Director Denis Villeneuve decided that teasing the hearts of Dune fans was the way to go with his latest interview with Empire. Villeneuve hasn't been shy about the fact that while the Dune films are being greenlit as they go, he's always had a plan for the second book, Dune Messiah. It hasn't been greenlit the same way that Dune: Part Two wasn't greenlit until after the first movie came out and was deemed enough of a success to merit making a second movie. We would love to see a Dune: Part Three, and it sounds like that would be the ideal scenario for Villeneuve as well. In fact, he already has a specific angle that he wishes to explore regarding the second book and how his movies lead to that book's message.

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," he says. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning."

This sort of teasing for future movies that may or may not happen is always a little frustrating as a fan, but at least Dune: Part Two will have an ending because Part One and Part Two will finally make a complete movie. So it's not like we will be sitting on the massive cliffhanger we were when the first film came out in October 2021. However, it sounds like things are already moving behind the scenes for Dune: Part Three to happen, with Villeneuve saying, "I will say, there are words on paper." Does that mean a contract? A script? Storyboarding? Even just a pitch? Who knows, but coming from someone who has done some creative writing, just getting to the 'words on paper' level is good. That being said, if a third movie does happen, don't expect to see anything else from Villeneuve in this universe. "After that, the books become more… esoteric," he says. That's certainly one way to put it. The most we could see is maybe Dune: Part Three becomes Dune: Part Three and Dune: Part Four since the second book isn't small, but that will be the end of Villeneuve's vision of this universe on the big screen. At least we'll have the TV show still.

