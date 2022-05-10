Descendants Film The Pocketwatch Greenlit For Disney+, Filming In Fall

Descendants fans, the universe is expanding. Disney has greenlit The Pocketwatch, a new film set in The Descendants universe, for the streaming service. The film will be directed by Jennifer Phang, from a script by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer. The film will go in front of cameras this fall and will feature seven new songs, as well as other Disney classics. The Pocketwatch will focus on Red, the daughter of of the Queen of Hearts, as well as Chole, the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. No word on if original stars Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, or BooBoo Stewart will return. Original star Cameron Boyce sadly passed away in 2019, right before the third Descendants film was released. Deadline had the news of the new film.

The Descendants Franchise Is Crazy Popular

"The story, introduces Red, the whip-smart and rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland) and Chloe, the perfectionist and athletic daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming (Cinderella). In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon – one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby –, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel in back in time, via the White Rabbit's pocket watch, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences."

"With a captivating script and Jennifer Phang's directorial vision, we're setting a new high bar of creativity and imagination, with a movie that ups the ante on story, song and dance to entertain young viewers, their families, and the global fan base that grew up with the aspirational story of 'Descendants,' said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "We join them in anticipation as we prepare to deliver a great new entertainment experience to Disney+."

My household are huge fans of this franchise, so this is welcome news. We all wondered how they would continue after the tragic passing of Boyce, and focusing on new characters seems to be the smartest way to go, though I hope the original three also make an appearance.